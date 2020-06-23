KILBURN LIVE TEAMS WITH THE STAR IN FRISCO TO UPGRADE DRIVE-IN MOVIE EXPERIENCES WITH CINEMA POP-UPS AT THE STAR

Various movie titles to be shown July 1-5 and July 8-12



Frisco, TX (June 23, 2020) – Today Kilburn Live, a leader in live experiential entertainment, and The Star in Frisco announced the inaugural debut of Cinema Pop-Ups, a new pop up drive-in theater concept. Designed to create a safe and innovative type of drive-in theater, the new initiative, which includes a number of social distancing protocols, brings the classic nostalgia of a drive-in movie theater to The Star. Enjoy all the features of these timeless outdoor theaters, brought into the 21st-century with the latest technologies, stunning visuals, and the latest and greatest Hollywood blockbusters!

Cinema Pop-Ups at The Star will bring a drive-in theater experience to the Gaylord Lot at The Star in Frisco. Among the first titles screened will include Edge of Tomorrow, 42 and more from July 1st through 12th. Showings will begin at 8:30 p.m., with the Gaylord Lot opening at 7:00 p.m. A limited number of tickets for all movie showings, starting at $25 per car, are available now at www.TheStarInFrisco.com.

Guests are encouraged to come early to secure a great spot for the movie. While at The Star, guests can enjoy dinner at a variety of restaurants throughout The Star District. For details on all The Star District has to offer, including takeout and delivery options, visit www.TheStarDistrict.com.

“This is clearly a trying time for both our industry and our country, but we are thoroughly convinced people want to head back out and start reestablishing some return to normalcy while still adhering to safety protocols,” said Kilburn CEO Mark Manuel. “The idea behind ‘Cinema Pop-ups’ is to provide people with an innovative out of home entertainment solution that offers our customers some peace of mind while the world adjusts to this interim normal.”

With car spaces at least 8 feet apart, guests will have ample space for themselves and their family. In addition, aside from the traditional FM audio options, visitors can use an exclusive new patent-pending sound distribution system that gives them the ability to stream audio over a local network. This allows them to use their own personal wired or wireless mobile devices, including ones with Bluetooth, to hear the film.

“We are excited to partner with Kilburn Live in hosting a one-of-a-kind drive-in cinema experience at The Star,” said Chad Estis, Executive Vice President of the Dallas Cowboys. “Our goal is to create a fun, family-friendly environment for communities to enjoy together safely.”

The full experience is powered by a new front-end system that is entirely smartphone based. Moviegoers can do everything from control audio preferences to purchase tickets and in select markets view concession options all from a simple to use and free-to-download app – while never leaving their car.

For more details on Cinema Pop-Up at The Star and the most up-to-date information on movie showings, visit TheStarInFrisco.com.

About Kilburn Live

Kilburn Live, a division of Kilburn Media, is one of the fastest growing live events companies in North America. As a global leader in experiential, touring, and static live event offerings, Kilburn Live brings the world’s biggest brands to life through groundbreaking and highly entertaining attractions, activations, and immersive entertainment.

About The Star

The Star is the 91-acre campus of the Dallas Cowboys World Headquarters and training facility in Frisco, Texas. Developed as a first-of-its-kind partnership between the City of Frisco, Frisco ISD and the Dallas Cowboys, The Star features Ford Center, a 12,000-seat stadium that hosts Frisco ISD football games, concerts and other events; Cowboys Fit, a 60,000 square-foot gym developed in partnership with leading fitness developer, Mark Mastrov; Cowboys Club, a members-only club where the country club meets the NFL; the Omni Frisco Hotel, a 16-floor, 300-room luxury hotel; Baylor Scott & White Sports Therapy & Research at The Star, a 300,000 square-foot center of excellence for sports medicine; Twelve, a 17-story, luxury residential tower in partnership between Pro Football Hall-of-Fame Quarterback #12 Roger Staubach, and Dallas-based developer and former Dallas Cowboys center, Robert Shaw; Formation, a dynamic coworking experience offering a collaborative work environment of open workspace, dedicated desks and private offices; as well as a variety of shopping, dining and nightlife options throughout The Star District. For more information on The Star, visit www.TheStarInFrisco.com.