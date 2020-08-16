Kendall Karsen’s Upscale Soul Food

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

The Dallas/Ft. Worth Metroplex is littered with restaurant’s that claim they make their food from scratch. They have pictures on their menus as well as their web sites enticing customers to come in and try what they see. Looks can be deceiving, but what you see isn’t always what you get. Made from scratch restaurants are dying out everywhere because of fast food giants like Jack in the Box, Burger King, McDonald’s and Wendy’s. If you’re looking for really good food with competitive prices, most consumers would pick Cheddar’s, Cracker Barrel and Luby’s. That was yesterday, today I found the hidden gem of all made from scratch restaurant’s in the Metroplex. Hidden in plain sight, Kendall Karsen’s is the place to be! Take my word for it every bite is like a forbidden dance.

I ordered the rotisserie chicken, Mac and cheese, green beans and cornbread muffins. Let me share that it was good. The chicken was tender, the green beans were seasoned perfectly and Mac and cheese was just like Big Momma’s! You have to give this place a shot. I would go out on a limb and say they can stand up to any restaurant in the Metroplex!

On Today’s Menu

Meats (w/2 sides) Ribs, Rotisserie/dressing, Fish Fillets, Pot Roast, Chicken Tetrazzini and Liver Onions. Sides: Green Beans, Collards, Cabbage, Cream Spinach, Mac &cheese, Okra Gumbo, Dressing, loaded potatoes and house salad. Breads: Rolls and cornbread. Desserts

Location

3939 South Polk Street

Ste. 305

Dallas, Texas 75224

Hours of operation

Sundays 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Closed Mondays and Tuesdays

Wednesdays – Saturdays 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Average Meal Price

$10 is the average spent for REAL HOMEMADE food!

Review rating

5 Stars… The food is excellent and the atmosphere was dope! Let’s face it, some restaurants you walk in may be a bit unkept. Kendall Karsen’s dining area was nicely decorated and clean. The staff is what will keep you coming back! The diversity of their menu items are fantastic. One day you can have chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes and green beans, while the next they prepare huge hamburgers with fries and a coke. Let me also mention made from scratch desserts such as parfaits, cheesecake and hot giant cinnamon rolls.