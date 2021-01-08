Kardashian Clan Predicted to Earn up to $1 BILLION in 2021, Salary Study Shows

RESULTS

Even though Kim’s marriage life may be coming towards a close, her business ventures are booming! The Skims and Kimoji creator is forecast to increase her net worth from $900,000,000 in 2020 to $1,049,369,221 in 2021.

In second place is Kylie Jenner, a young businesswoman. Known for her cosmetic brand, Kylie Cosmetics, who is predicted to have a net worth of $856,299,253 for 2021. With Kylie Cosmetics bringing in $400,000,000 of revenue in the first 18 months of its inception – it’s no surprise she makes the top three!

Momager Kris Jenner comes in third place with a predicted net worth of $195,530,948 for 2021.

Other Kardashian-Jenner household members are predicted to make a net worth increase of up to $100,000,000! Caitlyn Jenner is predicted to end the year with a net worth of $100,000,000, daughter Kendall Jenner $52,947,030, Khloe Kardashian $51,974,030, and Kourtney Kardashian $46,274,370.