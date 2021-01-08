Kardashian Clan Predicted to Earn up to $1 BILLION in 2021, Salary Study Shows

With thanks to the leading matriarch of this family, Kris Jenner has made sure an opportunity for her family is never missed! Always keeping 10 steps ahead and ready to clutch on to any self-promotional ventures, she has helped this family run towards millions.
After numerous lip kit deals, clothing lines, and collaborations, GamblingDeals.com wanted to find out just how much the Kardashian household is forecasted to make this year.
RESULTS
Even though Kim’s marriage life may be coming towards a close, her business ventures are booming! The Skims and Kimoji creator is forecast to increase her net worth from $900,000,000 in 2020 to $1,049,369,221 in 2021.
In second place is Kylie Jenner, a young businesswoman. Known for her cosmetic brand, Kylie Cosmetics, who is predicted to have a net worth of $856,299,253 for 2021. With Kylie Cosmetics bringing in $400,000,000 of revenue in the first 18 months of its inception – it’s no surprise she makes the top three!
Momager Kris Jenner comes in third place with a predicted net worth of $195,530,948 for 2021.
Other Kardashian-Jenner household members are predicted to make a net worth increase of up to $100,000,000! Caitlyn Jenner is predicted to end the year with a net worth of $100,000,000, daughter Kendall Jenner $52,947,030, Khloe Kardashian $51,974,030, and Kourtney Kardashian $46,274,370.
However, Robert Kardashian Jr comes in last with a predicted net worth of only $10,000,000 for 2021 – almost 10x lower than his sister Kim!
|
Kardashian/Jenner Member
|
2021 Forecast Net Worth
|
2020 Net Worth
|
Kim Kardashian
|
$1,049,369,221
|
$900,000,000
|
Kylie Jenner
|
$856,299,253
|
$700,000,000
|
Kris Jenner
|
$195,530,948
|
$170,000,000
|
Caitlyn Jenner
|
$100,000,000
|
$100,000,000
|
Kendall Jenner
|
$52,974,030
|
$45,000,000
|
Khloe Kardashian
|
$51,974,030
|
$50,000,000
|
Kourtney Kardashian
|
$46,274,370
|
$45,000,000
|
Rob Kardashian Jr
|
$10,000,000
|
$10,000,000