Kansas State late surge beats TCU 62-54

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

A late run from Kansas State led the Wildcats to a 62-54 win over TCU on Saturday in Schollmaier Arena.



TCU (11-9, 4-7 Big 12) was led by RJ Nembhard with 14 points. Mike Miles joined Nembhard in double-figures with 13 points. Kansas State (6-18, 2-13 Big 12) gained a win due to Mike McQuirl’s 16 points and nine rebounds.



Both teams battled back-and-forth throughout the first half, and neither team led by more than five points through the first. There were 10 ties and four lead changes through the first 20 minutes alone, and the Frogs and Wildcats were deadlocked at 29-29 at the half.



The game was close throughout the second half. With TCU leading 51-46 with 5:01 remaining, KSU went on a 10-0 run over the next 2:27 to grab a 56-51 lead with just over 2:30 to play. The Frogs were unable to mount a comeback as they missed their final seven shots.



Up Next

TCU faces No. 13 West Virginia in Schollmaier Arena on Tuesday at 6 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPN2.

Courtesy TCU Basketball