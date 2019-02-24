Kansas State 75 TCU 72 Battle to the end.

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

The ninth double-double of the season and a season-high tying 27 points from senior Jordan Moore was not quite enough as the TCU women’s basketball team dropped a heartbreaker to Kansas State, 75-72, at Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena on Saturday afternoon.

Moore finished one off her career-high in points and added a game-high 11 rebounds as well as five blocks and three steals. She was 8-of-12 from the floor and a personal-best 11-of-12 from the free-throw line.

Fellow senior Amy Okonkwo also set a new career high with five 3-pointers in the contest to finish with 15 points. Junior Kianna Ray scored in double-figures as well with 12 points on four 3-pointers.

The Rundown

Although TCU (18-8, scored the first two points of the contest, Kansas State (17-10, 8-7) jumped out to an early 9-2 lead after making four of its first six shots.

The Wildcats would hold on to the lead until late in the second quarter when the Horned Frogs started to find their rhythm offensively. Ray would hit a pair of 3-pointers in the final two minutes, including one with just four seconds remaining which tied the game at 36-36 heading into the break.

The Frogs continued to apply the pressure coming out of the locker room, scoring the first 11 points of the second half to take a 47-36 advantage after what amounted to an 18-0 run over a span of 4:46 of game action.

The see-saw battle continued, however, with Kansas State battling back to take a one-point lead, 58-57, at the end of the third quarter.

The Horned Frogs moved back in front at the 7:52 mark of the fourth quarter when Okonkwo drilled a 3-pointer from the corner to put TCU up 64-61.

Neither team would go ahead by more than three the rest of the game, but the Wildcats defense held the Frogs to just two points on a pair of free throws over the final 3:49 of the contest to seal the victory.

Courtesy: TCU Basketball