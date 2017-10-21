- Kansas Jayhawks vs #4 TCU Horned Frogs Preview
Kansas Jayhawks vs #4 TCU Horned Frogs Preview
- Updated: October 21, 2017
Game Info
Kansas Jayhawks vs #4 TCU Horned Frogs
Saturday – October 21 – 7:00 p.m.
TV: FOX
Amon G. Carter Stadium – Ft. Worth – Texas
Records Before the Game
Kansas Jayhawks (1-5, Big 12 0-3)
TCU Horned Frogs (6-0, 3-0 Big 12)
TCU is the only undefeated Big 12 team left. The Horned Frogs are poised to run the table through the rest of the schedule. With quality wins in conference play TCU is ready to add another win and continuing their dominance in conference play. With 6 win they are bowl eligible! Lets take a look at this weeks contest.
Offense
The Key on Offense is Kenny Hill. Last week he played like a Heisman candidate. His decision making under center has him poised as a mid second rounder in next years NFL draft. He`s already racked up 1450 yards through the air adding 10 passing touchdowns and 4 rushing. His maturity is the key for the rest of the year. Darius Anderson will see the bulk of the carries this week. I can see him eating up yards between the tackles. The Jayhawks defense has given up an average of 184! So getting yards on the ground won`t be a problem at all this week.
Defense
Pat Bender is no slouch under center for the Jayhawks. There`s no possible way the defense can take a week off and think that Kansas has no fire power on offense. As of today, Pat Bender has 1391 passing yards with 8 touchdowns. He`s a risk taker with getting the ball down down field. He has 9 interceptions as well. Steven Sims, Jr. Is his main target and when he`s in trouble he looks for him. Sims leads the team in receptions and receiving touchdowns. Khalil Herbert is the work horse for the Jayhawks. He will get the ball early and often. The defense has to key in on these three players to stop Kansas from moving the ball and scoring.
Prediction
TCU has a 99% chance of winning. In order for TCU to lose this one they have to get snowed in and that ain`t happening in Ft. Worth. I see the score as TCU 40 – Kansas 10! Easy win at home for the Horned Frogs and rolling through the Big 12 easily!
