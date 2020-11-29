Kansas City Chiefs vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

Kansas City Chiefs vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Sunday – November 29 – 3:25 p.m.

TV: CBS

Raymond James Stadium – Tampa, FL

Records Before the Kick

Kansas City Chiefs (9-1, 5-0 Away)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-4, 3-2 Home)



Tampa Bay on paper should be winning games easily with the team they have. Well, Tom Brady is only a man. The running game game is like any other running game and the defense makes mistakes like any other team. Kansas City is coming in hot. This team is always in the game. They have been down 13 points only to come back to win by 12 this year. No lead is safe with Patrick Mahomes under center. Let’s take a look at this AFC/NFC clash in Tampa.



The Playoff Implication

Both teams would easily make the playoffs if the season ended right now. It’s the seeding part that scares me. Tampa Bay is wrecking teams in their division and would have the easier road to the Super Bowl, while Kansas City faces far better teams.



Who Needs This Win

Tampa Bay. Tampa Bay lost to the Rams by 3. They were on the move to either tie the game to go to overtime with a field goal or scoring a touchdown until Brady threw a game losing interception.



Kansas City Chiefs

QB Patrick Mahomes can gain another win by taking one away from the Bucs. The X factors will be Clyde Edwards-Helaire at running back, Tyreek Hill, Demarcus Robinson, Sammy Watkins and Travis Kelce. The offense is loaded from the offensive line to the skilled position. Mahomes has to distribute the ball to all of his weapons. The Tampa Bay defense is ranked in the top 10 in every category this year. The Chiefs defense is led by their linebackers Anthony Hitchens and Damien Wilson. These guys will play a pivotal role in 3rd downs and short yardage defense this week.



Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Last week was lackluster for the Bucs. The Rams were a wounded team ripe for the picking and Tampa Bay let one slip through their fingers. This week the defense will have their hands full with Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs offense uses a lot of misdirection on their offense. The Bucs defense has to force three and outs and keep the Chiefs off balance forcing them to be one dimensional. Look for the Bucs running game to carry them this week. Old school power football will help the Bucs win one at home.



Prediction

ESPN has Kansas City with a 56% chance of winning at Tampa this week. That’s a small margin that leaves Tampa Bay a little wiggle room. I’m taking Kansas City by 13!



Final Score

Chiefs – 31

Buccaneers – 13