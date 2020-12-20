Kansas City Chiefs vs New Orleans Saints Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

Kansas City Chiefs vs New Orleans Saints

Sunday – December 20 – 3:25 p.m.

TV: CBS

Mercedes-Benz Super Dome – New Orleans, LA



Records Before the Game

Kansas City Chiefs (12-1, 7-0 Away)

New Orleans Saints (10-3, 5-1 Home)



Saints QB Drew Brees will be making his start under center this week at home. He has missed the last 3 games with 11 fractured ribs and a punctured lung. Back up QB Tysom Hill went 2-1 in that timespan. Kansas City has been on a tear in their last 5 games. Look for this game to be explosive! Two of the top 10 offenses on display. The team that creates turnovers will win this one.



Is Drew Brees ready?

Drew Brees looks as if he’s the Wolverine with the power to heal himself and get back on the field. 11 fractured ribs can’t stop him, so can the Chiefs defense do the job? If he’s not mobile that Chiefs defense will target those ribs and create havoc.



Can the Chiefs repeat?

The answer is yes. I’m not sure if any team can beat the Chiefs. They are never out of it. They can score from anywhere on the field at anytime. This week’s game won’t be any different.



Kansas City Chiefs

QB Patrick Mahomes is very dangerous under center. His ability to create plays with his feet and his arm leaves defensive coordinators scratching their heads. He has over 4200 yards through the air with 33 touchdowns and 5 interceptions. Tight End Travis Kelce will be his main target. He has 1250 receiving yards and 9 touchdowns. Look for the defense to be the x-factor for the Chiefs this week. Drew Brees will test those cornerbacks early and often.



New Orleans Saints

QB Drew Brees is back and WR Micheal Thomas is out. The Saints offense will be in the spotlight. Running back Alvin Kamara will be the x-factor in this one. He has to get his touches carrying the rock and catching passes out of the backfield. The Saints defense has a chance this week, but Patrick Mahomes is on the other side waiting to exploit their mistakes. The best way for the Saints to win this one is to keep the Chiefs offense on the sideline.



Prediction

ESPN has the Chiefs with a 53% chance of winning on the road in the “Big Easy”. The over/under is 52.5 so take the over in this one. I’m taking Kansas City by 7!



Final Score

Chiefs – 34

Saints – 27