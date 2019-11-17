Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Chargers: NFL in Mexico

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Chargers

Monday – November 18 – 7:15 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Estadio Azteca – Mexico City

Records Before the Game

Kansas City Chiefs (6-4)

Los Angeles Chargers (4-6)

The NFL has no borders! The league has played games in Mexico and England for over the past few years. This game will be a statement for the growth of the league and economic growth for the teams as well. This will be a great showcase for American football on a larger scale. Mark my words, there will be teams abroad in Mexico and England. The league is expanding globally.

Los Angeles Chargers

Stat wise Quarterback Philip Rivers has the keys to lead the team to the playoffs. He has been under center for 17 years and he’s not panicking at all. “There were years when we didn’t have a chance and we pulled it out!”, Rivers said in an interview. The fan base sways when you drop games that you are slated to win. Rivers has the tenacity to carry his team through the hard times, he’s done it 5 of the last 6 years. Running back Melvin Gordon has to carry the load this week. The Chargers are scoring 20 points per contest, but the defense is giving up 19. That’s cutting it too close. The Chargers have to score at least 34 points to have a chance at winning in Mexico this week. The defense has to be stingy and shut down Patrick Mahomes.

Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes is poised to get back on track with a win in Mexico City verses Los Angeles. Last week he looked lackluster against the Oakland Raiders. This will be a statement game for the Chiefs making a playoff run. Shady McCoy has to play mistake free carrying the ball out of the single set. The Chargers defensive line keys on A Gap runners like McCoy. The Chiefs lead the AFC West while the Chargers sit in 3rd place looking to make a push. The Chiefs defense is giving up 23 points a game. This game looks close on paper, but light years differently by playing the game. The Chiefs are dangerous with Mahomes under center because the team scores more points when he’s running the show.

Prediction

ESPN has Kansas City with a 73.1% chance of winning. The over/under is 52 so take the over in this one. I’m picking Kansas City by 10.

Final Score

Chiefs – 30

Chargers – 20