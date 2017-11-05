Kansas City Chiefs at Dallas Cowboys: The Start of the Gauntlet

Brought to you by: Big Shucks

By Zach Walker

Game Info

Kansas City Chiefs vs Dallas Cowboys

Sunday – November 5 – 3:25 p.m.

TV: CBS

AT&T Stadium – Arlington – Texas

Records Before the Game

Kansas City Chiefs (6-2, 3-1 Away)

Dallas Cowboys (4-3, 1-2 Home)

Who do the Cowboys need to shut down?

CB Marcus Peters – If one were to make a short list of top cornerbacks in the league, Marcus Peters would be high towards the top. If one were to make a list of play-ruining defensive playmakers, Peters IS atop that list. He’ll rip the ball free, pick off a bad pass, pick off a good pass, lay the hammer and break the ball loose. I call him the “Turnover Vampire” and he’s a both a nightmare and GOING to get his during the game on Sunday.

Who on the Cowboys, needs to step up?

QB Dak Prescott – The Cowboys start their meat of the schedule with this game against the not-to-be-messed-with Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs’ defense is a meat grinder for opponents. They are aggressive, skilled, and can adjust to close the door on teams who feel that they can walk away with the game. Dak Prescott is going to have to evolve again, and start to throw his Cowboys to victories. However for this game, Prescott can rely on Ezekiel Elliott.

(I’m not deleting what I wrote before his reinstatement, because he can’t be either suspended or done with this)

Despite Elliott being allowed to play this week, the Cowboys still need a big game from Prescott

Which group will give the Cowboys trouble?

The Chiefs’ offensive speed – The Cowboys do not have the secondary to combat the range of speed that the Chiefs can run out on a given play. Travis Kelce is going to run through the Cowboys’ secondary, especially with the safeties being in turnover, but Byron Jones could run with Kelce but that’ll open the door for others. Tyreek Hill is one of the top burners in the NFL, and I do not know who will be trailing Hill. Rookie running back Kareem Hunt has exploded onto the scene, and with Deshaun Watson going down, has the open door to the Offensive Rookie of the Year title. He’s going to have the linebackers’ crosshairs all over him. But Hunt has that next gear to leave linebackers in the trail.

Which group will give the Chiefs trouble?

The Cowboys’ defensive line – The Cowboys defensive line is a unit. Not just players playing along the same front, these guys operate off of each other. DeMarcus Lawrence is straight crushing it these days, and is making money with every game he plays. Tyrone Crawford is getting his press back. Maliek Collins is dominant in the middle. And they have players like Taco Charlton and Richard Ash adding solid snap volume. This is a very good unit, going against a team that seems very cohesive themselves.

What will it take for the Cowboys to win?

A lot. Keeping crappy, unnecessary penalties to a minimum and tackling. That’d be a start. The Cowboys get Elliott back, so it’s basically a pick ‘em.

Prediction

Kansas City 34 – Dallas 31