Justin Thomas wins Dell Technologies Championship at TPC Boston
- Updated: September 6, 2017
By Jay Betsill
PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas captured his first FedEx Cup playoff win by three shots over Jordan Spieth in winning the Dell Technologies Championship at TPC Boston.
Spieth began the day five-under through his first four holes and appeared to be in the driver’s seat to capture his fourth victory of the year, but it was one of his best friends who would leave in the rearview mirror as Thomas won his fifth title of the season.
“I have two events left. I have two more opportunities to win,” said Thomas, who moved up to No. 4 in the latest world rankings with the win. “And I’d love to make it six or seven wins.”
Playing alongside Thomas in the final pairing, Leishman shot 30 on the front nine to grab a two shot lead, but a back nine 40 that included five bogeys dropped him from serious contention and he finished four shots out of the lead.
Spieth was still in it when he teed it up on 18, knowing he needed an eagle to tie Thomas and potentially force a playoff for the second consecutive week, but a bogey all but insured Thomas’ win. His second straight runner-up finish did move Spieth into the top spot in the FedEx Cup standings followed by Thomas, Dustin Johnson, Hideki Matsuyama and Jon Rahm.
The FedEx Cup playoffs take next week off before returning in two weeks with the top 70 at the BMW Championship at Conway Farms Golf Club.
