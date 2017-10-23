Justin Thomas wins CJ Cup at Nine Bridges

By Jay Betsill

Justin Thomas followed up his winning the FedEx Cup and being named PGA Tour Player of the Year with yet another victory for his resume. This time, Thomas won the inaugural CJ Cup @ Nine Bridges in South Korea.

Thomas beat Australia’s Marc Leishman on the second playoff hole after they finished tied at 9-under 279.

“I just kept telling myself it was a bad golf swing,” Thomas said, after his win. “It wasn’t a mental error or wasn’t a wrong judgment that we made but just a bad golf swing at a pretty bad time but I knew you are going make bogeys out here today … I’m so excited to not do anything. I officially have nothing left in the tank at this moment.”

Thomas earned $1.665 million and 500 FedEx Cup points for the win.

Notables in the field include last week’s CIMB Classic winner Pat Perez (T5, -5), Jason Day (T11, -4), Adam Scott (25, E) and Stewart Cink (T33, +3).

Next week’s PGA Tour schedule features two events: World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions in Shanghai, CHN and the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, MS.

Hideki Matsuyama is the defending champion at the HSBC Champions and Cody Gribble is defending at Sanderson Farms.

The stacked field at the WGC-HSBC Champions includes Dustin Johnson, Jason Day, Adam Scott, Brooks Koepka, Hideki Matsuyama, Phil Mickelson, Jon Rahm, Justin Rose, Si Woo Kim and Matt Kuchar.

Familiar faces in the field in Jackson include Davis love III, Luke Donald, Retief Goosen, Ricky Barnes, Angel Cabrera, Chesson Hadley, Chris Kirk, JohnsonWagner and Cody Gribble.