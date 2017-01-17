Justin Thomas has record-setting win at Sony Open in Hawaii

By Jay Betsill

Justin Thomas followed up his victory at last week’s SBS Tournament of Champions in Maui with a 15-foot eagle putt on his final hole to shoot 59 in the opening round of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

Thomas’ magical first round would continue as he would shoot a total score of 253 for the lowest 72-hole total in PGA Tour history on his way to winning at Waialae Country Club. Tommy Armour III held the previous 72-hole record of 254 from the 2003 Valero Texas Open when it was played at LaCantera in San Antonio.

In winning his third start in his first five tournaments to start a PGA Tour season, Thomas became the first player to accomplish such a feet since Tiger Woods. Thomas also became the second player to win both of the PGA Tour events in Hawaii, joining Ernie Els in 2003.

“I’m not going to sit here and tell you I’m playing OK,” Thomas said. “I would take the golf I played the last few weeks every week I play.”

For his winning total of 27-under par, Thomas received $1.08 million and 500 FedEx Cup points, which already qualifies him for the season-ending TOUR Championship in Atlanta.

While Thomas was winning the two events in Hawaii, Jordan Spieth had a pair of third place finishes.

“He’s got full control of his game, full confidence and he’s executing under pressure,” said Spieth, of his good friend Justin Thomas. “It’s a lot of fun to see.”

Olympic gold medalist Justin Rose finished in second place at 20-under, seven shots behind Thomas.

Next up on the PGA Tour is the CareerBuilder Challenge in Palm Springs.

Notables in the field include Phil Mickelson, Keegan Bradley, Paul Casey, Jason Dufner, Zach Johnson, Bill Haas, Ryan Palmer and Patrick Reed.