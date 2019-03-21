Justin Thomas Commits to Charles Schwab Challenge

2017 PGA champion Justin Thomas has committed to play in this year’s Charles Schwab Challenge.

The event will be contested May 26-29 at the historic Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, TX.

Thomas, who has nine PGA Tour victories his career, joins the stellar list of early commitments that includes five of the top 11 in the world rankings: defending champion Justin Rose (No. 2), Xander Schauffele (No. 8), Jon Rahm (No. 10), Tommy Fleetwood (No. 11).

Past champions who have already committed to return to Colonial include Jordan Spieth, Zach Johnson, David Toms and Kenny Perry.

Tickets are now on sale at CharlesSchwabChallenge.com or by calling 817-927-4281.