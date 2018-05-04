Judas Priest: Living After Midnight

By Jennifer Wise
There are so many words that could describe the Judas Priest show at the Bomb Factory on April 28 in all its glory. Opening the show with a curtain drop, hitting the fans in the face was their title track from their most recent album Firepower. It was an energy like no other that I have ever felt before.
Richie Faulkner and Andy Sneap hit the front of the stage with an energy so strong, as if they had been playing backstage for an hour to get fired up for the show. As the curtain dropped you could see Rob Halford in his bright Chrome colored jacket and pants, with his back to the crowd in front of drummer Scott Travis. Rob Halford then turned around and gave the crowd what they were waiting for… his powerful vocals.
At one time during the show, Ian Hills’ bass was so intense it shook my body and the earrings in my ear we’re tickling my ear. Scott Travis on the drums was so intense it was felt in your chest as well. It was a feeling the whole crowd felt I’m sure. Playing cuts from their new album Firepower, all of the band was sending a message that they are still the longest running heavy metal band around. Needless to say they also played all of their hits like “Turbo Lover”, “Electric Eye”, “Breaking The Law”, and “Hell Bent For Leather”.
To top the night off, since being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, none other than Glenn Tipton came out on the stage and finished the night with the last three songs “Metal Gods”, “You Got Another Thing Coming”, and “Living After Midnight”. Just an epic night for all.