Judas Priest: Living After Midnight

At one time during the show, Ian Hills’ bass was so intense it shook my body and the earrings in my ear we’re tickling my ear. Scott Travis on the drums was so intense it was felt in your chest as well. It was a feeling the whole crowd felt I’m sure. Playing cuts from their new album Firepower, all of the band was sending a message that they are still the longest running heavy metal band around. Needless to say they also played all of their hits like “Turbo Lover”, “Electric Eye”, “Breaking The Law”, and “Hell Bent For Leather”.

To top the night off, since being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, none other than Glenn Tipton came out on the stage and finished the night with the last three songs “Metal Gods”, “You Got Another Thing Coming”, and “Living After Midnight”. Just an epic night for all.