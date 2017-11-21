Could Jose Aldo Become Champion Again?

By Kyler Kuehler

Former two-time featherweight champion Jose Aldo is expected to rematch current champion Max Holloway as the headliner for the upcoming promotion UFC 218 set in Detroit, Michigan on December 2, 2017, after number two ranked contender Frankie Edgar was pulled from the fight after suffering an injury.

In their first bout at UFC 212, Aldo looked impressive in Round 1 by keeping Holloway at bay with his boxing and Muay Thai combinations. But as the fight went into Round 2 Holloway began to pick up the pace and learned more of Aldo’s techniques causing Aldo to lose focus. Aldo would be finished by Holloway in Round 3 from his impressive ground-and-pound game, which was far too much for Aldo to handle thus ending his reign as champion once again.

Now that Aldo has had some time to train and improve his game plan we can only wonder if he has improved enough to regain the gold. In his second fight against Frankie Edgar at UFC 200 over a year ago he seemed to improve his game plan from their first meeting at UFC 156 over three years earlier, which was a close war where Edgar would land two successful takedowns on him, but in their second meeting he would not become successful in any takedowns and Aldo more dominated the fight with his Muay Thai and boxing against Edgar’s boxing.

With that in mind, Aldo has proven he learns from his mistakes especially against a top contender like Frankie Edgar, but we must not forget Edgar is not Max Holloway. Holloway has shown to be a far more aggressive competitor than Edgar as was proven in his first encounter with Aldo where he only needed three rounds to finish one of the greatest pound-for-pound fighters in the world in a clean fashion where Edgar could not defeat him in rounds one thru ten.

Remembering that fact now makes it seem clearer that Aldo just might not be regaining what he once held unless he somehow brings a completely new fighter that we have never seen before with far better aggression and power than Holloway possesses.

But, Holloway has never been a guy to let a loss or a big moment in his career stop him from improving and because he has and will have improved much greater than their first go-around it looks to be this will be an easy payday for him and just get him pumped up for his future title defenses.