Why Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Jessica Andrade Needs to Happen

By Kyler Kuehler

Former bantamweight contender now turned strawweight Jessica Andrade has been on a roll ever since dropping down in weight. She seemed to struggle in the bantamweight division, but when she made the move to strawweight she has remained undefeated (3-0) in the division and shown why she is a force to be reckoned with.

With that in mind, it looks like it is now time for her to receive the next crack at the belt, though some might not believe she should since there are four other fighters ranked above her. I will tell you why she needs to face current champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk next.

First off, the striking power that Andrade possesses with her Muay Thai and kickboxing that have been proven to be very lethal weapons in her fights making her such a dominate force. The fact that she has the same striking techniques as Jedrzejczyk only makes this fight worthy of making happen and with them both identical in striking who would not be down for an all out striking style fight.

Then there is the ground-and-pound, which both are extremely dominated at as they contain jiu-jitsu and some wrestling making this fight more worthwhile and why Dana White and UFC would be crazy not to make this fight happen. I mean, they not only are able to get their opponents on the ground but maintain a dominating control over their opponents to the point they win the judges big or end up finishing their opponents to a bloody end making them that much more dangerous.

Let’s also not forget their defense, which would be another aspect this fight fans would love to see tested as they will not only get to see a bloody war but at the same time see who is faster and more efficient in their defense game.

Speaking of faster, they both bring intense speed whenever they step into the Octagon so why not let them test their speed against each other. After all, fans love to see two fighters not only go at it; but move so fast it is almost like watching a fight in high-speed definition giving the whole fight more hype.

From the striking to the speed and all in between it makes perfect sense why this fight needs happen and who knows, maybe it will be another fight to go down in the history books.