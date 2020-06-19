Jim Whitten Named New Chairman for Charles Schwab Challenge

Longtime Colonial Country Club member and former club champion Jim Whitten is taking over the role as Tournament Chairman for the 75th anniversary edition of the Charles Schwab Challenge which will be played May 24-30.

Whitten has been a volunteer leader for years with the event, working to elevate the player experience as Player Relations Co-Chairman at the 74-year old PGA TOUR event. He is in the local commercial real estate business and is a 28-year Colonial member.

“I’m honored to have been asked to lead this great group of volunteers and I certainly have big shoes to fill,” Whitten said. “We are so proud to have helped the PGA TOUR’s ‘Return to Golf” last week. This will give us a lot of momentum going into next year. It will be our 75th tournament, so we hope for a big celebration with all of our fans and hospitality sponsors back with us for a traditional, exciting Colonial experience.”

Whitten succeeds outgoing chairman Rob Hood, who served in that role from 2017-2020.