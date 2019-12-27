Jerry Jones Among the Cotton Bowl Hall of Fame Class of 2020

Seven individuals who helped shape the tradition of the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic and college football history will be inducted into the Cotton Bowl Hall of Fame during enshrinement ceremonies this spring at AT&T Stadium. The honorees in the 12th Hall of Fame Class include Kansas State quarterback Jonathan Beasley, Notre Dame split end Thom Gatewood, Arkansas guard and Owner/President/General Manager of the Dallas Cowboys Jerry Jones, Ole Miss halfback Dexter McCluster, Texas defensive end Cory Redding, Boston College linebacker Bill Romanowski, and Kansas State head coach Bill Snyder. The induction ceremony for The Class of 2020 will be held on the west concourse of AT&T Stadium in Arlington next spring. The exact date is still to be finalized. The hour-long ceremony is free and open to the public. “Those extraordinary individuals whose unique talents formed the pageantry and prestige of one of college football’s most historic postseason bowl games are showcased in the Cotton Bowl Hall of Fame,” said Carl R. Ice, Chairman of the Cotton Bowl Athletic Association (CBAA). “The Cotton Bowl Hall of Fame allows fans to revisit the rich tradition of outstanding college football played annually here in North Texas.” A judging committee comprised of media representatives and athletic administrators voted from a ballot consisting of 60 nominees that included former players, coaches, bowl administrators and others who have made special contributions to the Classic. Selection criteria for the Hall of Fame include the following: • Voting is based solely upon an individual’s performance in – or contribution to – the Classic rather than on the person’s overall college or professional career. • An individual is eligible five years after their final Classic appearance. Since its first game in 1937, the Classic has hosted: • 143 College Football Hall of Famers

2001 Classic: Kansas State 35, Tennessee 21

Rushing: 17 attempts, 98 yards, 1 TD

Passing: 13-27-1, 210 yards, 2 TD

Nothing seemed to faze Kansas State senior quarterback Jonathan Beasley. Not even a playing field covered in snow after a winter storm blew through North Texas just hours before the start of the 2001 Cotton Bowl Classic. Beasley set records for first-half efficiency by rolling up 238 yards in total offense against Tennessee. On the ground or through the air, he was relentless. The K-State quarterback scampered 14 yards for the game’s first score, and he then passed for touchdowns of 56 and 10 yards. By the time the third quarter rolled around, most of the snow had evaporated along with Tennessee’s chances of winning. Beasley and the Wildcats pounded out 507 yards in offense and then cruised to a rousing 35-21 defeat of the Volunteers. ***** THOM GATEWOOD, NOTRE DAME, SPLIT END

1970 Classic: Texas 21, Notre Dame 17

1971 Classic: Notre Dame 24, Texas 11

1970 Receiving: 6 receptions, 112 yards, 1 TD

1971 Receiving: 2 receptions, 43 yards, 1 TD

Split end Thom Gatewood was an All-American in every sense of the word. He was Notre Dame’s go-to receiver, a member of the Dean’s List, and an inspirational role model for youth everywhere. This humble student-athlete had a special gift, and it was evident to all in his two Cotton Bowl appearances against top-ranked Texas. In the 1970 Classic, the speedy receiver hauled in a 54-yard scoring pass to push the Irish to a 10-0 lead. A year later, Gatewood and company were back at the Cotton Bowl to face Texas again, and just like the year before, he led the charge. Thom’s 26-yard touchdown catch put the Irish on track to a stirring 24-11 victory that snapped the Horns’ 30-game winning streak. In three seasons, he amassed 157 receptions, a mark that stood for 34 years as the receiving standard at Notre Dame. ***** JERRY JONES, ARKANSAS, GUARD / DALLAS COWBOYS, OWNER/PRESIDENT/

GENERAL MANAGER

1965 Classic: Arkansas 10, Nebraska 7

Dallas Cowboys: 1989-Present

Team Statistics: 45 yards rushing, 131 passing, 176 yards in total offense

Jerry Jones was the co-captain of Arkansas’ national championship team…the team that rallied in the game’s waning minutes of the 1965 Cotton Bowl to drive 80 yards for the winning touchdown that secured a 10-7 victory over Nebraska. Football fans are well aware of his success with the Dallas Cowboys. However, what most people are not aware of is his intense passion for the Cotton Bowl. During the construction of AT&T Stadium, Jerry invited the Cotton Bowl Athletic Association to play the Classic in his new stadium. He knew that was the missing element to restoring the game to greatness, solidifying its future, and eventually becoming a part of the College Football Playoff. His efforts behind the scenes helped the Classic take the all-important step toward regaining its position among the elite of postseason college football. ***** DEXTER McCLUSTER, OLE MISS, HALFBACK

2009 Classic: Ole Miss 47, Texas Tech 34

2010 Classic: Ole Miss 21, Oklahoma State 7

2009 Rushing: 14 attempts, 97 yards, 1 TD

2009 Receiving: 6 receptions, 83 yards

2010 Rushing: 34 attempts, 184 yards, 2 TDs

2010 Receiving: 5 receptions, 45 yards

Dexter McCluster was a defender’s nightmare. He was small in stature, yet big in heart, and simply too quick and fast for any mere mortal to bring down in the open field. The slippery Ole Miss halfback became the second offensive player to earn back-to-back MVP honors, sharing the feat with the legendary Doak Walker. In 2009, the last Classic played in Cotton Bowl Stadium, McCluster fueled a 47-34 victory over Texas Tech with 180 all-purpose yards. He proved to be even more elusive a year later as Ole Miss christened AT&T Stadium with a 21-7 defeat of Oklahoma State. His 86-yard dash for the Rebels’ first score was the key play of the game. Afterward, McCluster said, “Keep telling me I’m too small. Keep telling me I can’t do it…because in the long run, I’m going to do it.” ***** CORY REDDING, TEXAS, DEFENSIVE END

2003 Classic: Texas 35, LSU 20

Defensive Statistics: 8 tackles, 5 unassisted

Tackles for Loss: 4 tackles for minus-23 yards

Quarterback Sacks: 1 sack for minus-18 yards

Cory Redding accomplished some amazing things in his career, on and off the football field. The All-America defensive end is the Longhorns’ fourth leading tackler for lost yardage. And, at Texas, that’s saying something. In 2003, Redding collected eight tackles in a 35-20 victory over LSU. Five of them were solo stops and four resulted in 23 yards in losses, including a sack of minus-18 yards. With numbers like that, quarterbacks and running backs tried to avoid him at all costs. His mantra of “We Can, We Will, We Must,” inspired teammates to meet the challenge and leave nothing on the field. Redding’s leadership qualities translated into community service where he utilized football as a platform to mentor youth and lend a helping hand to many. This ultimate team player played the game of football and the game of life at an extremely high level. ***** BILL ROMANOWSKI, BOSTON COLLEGE, LINEBACKER

1985 Classic: Boston College 45, Houston 28

Defensive Statistics: 13 tackles, 11 unassisted, 1 PBU

Tackles for Loss: 1 tackle for -3 yards