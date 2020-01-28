Jamie Benn scores 2 in win over Lightning

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

The night started out with a moment of silence and a tribute to Kobe Bryant and the other 8 individuals that lost their lives in a tragic helicopter crash on Sunday.

Both teams were having trouble getting back into the swing of things after 8 days off for the all star break and the power play was dismal at best. After trading goals in the second period the Stars broke the tie in the third, on a break away goal by captain Jamie Benn, only to have Tampa Bay tie the game with less than 2 minutes to go in regulation. The Stars came back to beat the Lightning in overtime 3-2 on Benn’s second goal of the game. The Stars got another solid game from Ben Bishop in goal, stopping 23 of 25 shots.