Jamie Benn is Gearing Up for another Big Season with the Stars

Dallas Stars’ left-winger Jamie Benn has a big reputation and was a key part of the side last season, featuring in every single match. The Victoria-born winger continues to be touted as one of NHL’s superstars and at just 28 years old, he still has a bright future in the game. He netted 36 goals last season and topped the side’s points total with 74 and continues to produce impressive numbers. In a young side and working under a new coach, Benn will hope to continue his upward momentum when the new season gets underway later this year.

Benn has been enjoyed some much-deserved time off this summer attending festivals and meeting some of his musical heroes but with less than two months until the regular season gets back underway, he’s working on his fitness and starting his personal preparations for the forthcoming campaign.

Since joining as a fifth draft pick, he’s endured his fair share of criticism but he’s captained the side through some turbulent times and he continues to lead by example. He’s the longest-serving player on the Stars’ roster and has been included in the NHL’s Top 20 wingers during their annual summer countdown. He was placed eighth on the list and finished higher than any of his team-mates. Nikita Kucherov of Tampa Bay Lightning was voted top and was closely followed by Capitals captain, Alex Ovechkin.

Benn will be working under yet-another head coach this season with Jim Montgomery joining this summer and he will be aiming to improve the side’s consistency. It is the third change in as many seasons with Ken Hitchcock departing after less than a year at the helm. He won 42 of his 82 games coached.

The Stars were determined to bounce back from a disappointing 2016-17 campaign but missed out on the post-season playoffs by just two points. It's been a long summer for those fans who are waiting to see their young side back in action but the wait is almost over with the new season commencing on October 3rd.

Under the new regime, fans will be optimistic that the Stars can build upon their encouraging campaign and Benn will be aiming to continue his dazzling form. Montgomery has previously been coaching college hockey at the University of Denver and will bring a fresh perspective, although many view it as a risky appointment. They have a talented roster and must make the most of players such as Benn and John Klingberg. There will be competition for places once again but Benn is likely to play a key part in proceedings this forthcoming campaign. Montgomery will want to hit the ground running and he must capitalise on having one of the NHL’s best wingers at his disposal. If it all clicks, the Stars should be able to reach the postseason this time around and Benn is likely to be a key component.