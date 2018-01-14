Jacksonville Jaguars vs Pittsburgh Steelers: AFC Divisional Playoff Preview

Brought to you by: Big Shucks

By Da’Vince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Pittsburgh Steelers

Sunday – January 14 – 12:05 p.m.

TV: CBS

Heinz Field – Pittsburgh – PA

Raise your hand if you thought that the Jaguars would have made it to this game before the season started? I`ll wait… Well they are here and the change from last year has been drastic to say the least. The Jaguars are the “Cinderella Story” of the NFL this year. They made it to the dance, but will they kiss Prince Charming? The Steelers ain’t having that! Let’s take a look at this contest and I’ll give you my pick!

Why you shouldn’t watch this game

It’s Sunday and the pastor is preaching a long sermon about love. It’s hard to love a person that’s taking way too long because you have money on the line.

Why you should watch this game

Could this be the Jaguars year? Can Blake Bortles prove his critics wrong? Big Ben has a winning record in the playoffs at home and he’s not about to change that.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Antonio Brown is coming back. His injury was a bad one to say the least. Brown, Bell and Ben will be the key to victory for the Steelers at home. The defense will keep the Jaguars offense in check. They will concentrate on stopping the run. Leonard Fournette will get his carries and the defense has to contain him and make Blake Bortells beat them through the air. Defense is key and the most important thing for this contest. The Steelers will play well at home because of their physical defense and high octane offense with Antonio Brown coming back.

Jacksonville Jaguars

The key to beating the Steelers will be defense and special teams. Stopping these “Killer Bees” is easier said than done. The Steeler offense has weapons on the sidelines waiting to get game time. They have the best receiving corp in the NFL. Blake Bortles has to lead the team and score in the red zone. Special teams will get the bulk of the responsibilities. If the offense can’t get into the end zone, they need field goals to keep them close. The Jaguars are a running team that needs to establish the run first. If they get behind, Bortles isn’t equipped to beat the Steelers with him arm.

Prediction

I want the Jaguars to go into Pittsburgh and beat the Steelers brains out! I want Fournette to get 170 yards and three touchdowns! It’s just a thought and the reality is that Steelers will win at home. Hopefully the Jaguars would keep it close.

Final score

Steelers 31 – Jaguars 21