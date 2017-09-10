Jacksonville Jaguars vs Houston Texans Preview

By Da’Vince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Houston Texans

Sunday – September 10 – 12:00 p.m.

TV: CBS

NRG Stadium – Houston – Texas

Records Prior to the Game

Jacksonville Jaguars (0-0, 0-0 Away)

Houston Texans (0-0, 0-0 Home)

Due to the devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey. The City of Houston is rebuilding. The Houston Texans are gearing up to bring some sense of normalcy to what’s happening in their city. The Jaguars are in town to take on the Texans and I know Houston will be ready to accept the challenge. Let’s take a look at the first game of the regular season for the Texans.

Why you shouldn’t watch this game

Deep concerns with help the displaced citizens in Houston. Rescue missions are still in effect and volunteers are needed to bring comfort to all that’s been affected by the storm.

Why you should watch this game

You want the Texans to bring home a win because it would raise the morale of the city and region affected by the hurricane that struck last week.

Offensive Game Plan

The Texans have to get off to a fast start! The mixture of run and pass should be balanced to keep the Jaguar defense off balance. Tom Savage is starting under center this year. He’s been in the system for three years and last year he flourished when he had a chance to play. DeAndre Hopkins will be key on offense. Savage has to target him early to open up the run. The Texans won their division last year with three different quarterbacks starting at least three games for the team. Now, a clear cut starter (Savage) has been named and the game plan is to spread the ball around.

Defensive Game Plan

Stopping the new Jaguars rookie running back Leonard Fournette, rookie wide receiver Dede Westbrook and protection from rookie left tackle Cam Robinson will be a task. The Jags will come out running the ball in the first series. J.J. Watt and company will have their hands full. The Jags offensive line is a decent crew at best, but when you add a power runner with speed on the outside there’s a chance for worry. Houston’s defense is the heart and soul of the team. “As the defense goes the team goes”, said Coach O`Brien at Thursday press conference. “You have to remember for the past three years our defense has ranked in the top 10 in overall defense”.

Prediction

ESPN has the Texans with a 70.2% chance of winning on Sunday. The over/under is at 39.5. That’s a pretty good number for any betting fan out there. My prediction is Texans by 10!