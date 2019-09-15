Jacksonville Jaguars vs Houston Texans: Game Preview

By: Angel Rick Leal

Game Info:

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Houston Texans

Sunday – September 15 – 12:00 p.m.

TV: CBS

NRG Stadium – Houston, Texas

Records Before Game

Jacksonville Jaguars 0 – 1

Houston Texans 0 – 1

The Houston Texans are coming off a important road loss losing a shootout with the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football by way of a last second field goal. Houston is back on its home turf and hope to take the offensive momentum they saw in Week 1 and carry it today against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Although Houston’s QB Deshaun Watson was sacked six times and hit eleven times, he passed for 268 yards and went 20 of 30 with one touchdown pass and one pick. Watson is a MVP candidate this year with the only thing holding him back is the pass protection in front of him. With the defensive issues its going to be all on Watson and his passing offense to make sure they stay ahead of any opponent they face.

The Jacksonville Jaguars suffered a 14-point loss at home against the Kansas City Chiefs and lost their starting Quarterback, Nick Foles who suffered a broken clavicle against the Chiefs. Rookie QB Gardner Minshew II was forced into the Jags’ starting quarterback role after Foles got hurt. A sixth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, the rookie did more than just play a role of a backup QB. Minshew set records in his debut by passing 22 of 25, threw a modern day NFL record 13 straight completions in a player’s debut and his 88 completion percentage was the highest in Jacksonville franchise history.

Prediction

The Jaguars will hang tough, but at the end of the day Deshaun Watson and DeAndre Hopkins are just too much to handle. Houston’s pass rush will be too much for the rookie QB Gardner Minshew. JJ Watt will breakout and get him a sack or two.

Final Score

Jacksonville Jaguars – 14

Houston Texans – 35