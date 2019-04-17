Is Dak due a big pay day?

Dak Prescott,

Career stats to date: 66.1 completion percentage, 10,876 passing yards, 67:25 TD-to-INT ratio, 96.0 passer rating in three seasons

2018 season stats: 67.7 completion percentage, 3,885 passing yards, 22:8 TD-to-INT ratio, 96.9 passer rating

It’s easy for fans to blame Dak for Cowboy’s losses. Here are his stats in wins (109.9 passer rating, 53:6 TD-to-INT ratio) and losses (71.1 passer rating, 14:19 TD-to-INT ratio). He’s never been a high-volume passer, throwing for 300 passing yards just five times since entering the league in 2016. He has 32 career victories, He’s won two NFC East titles and made two Pro Bowls in just three years. He has the most game-winning drives (14) in a player’s first three seasons.