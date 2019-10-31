Iowa State wins in 3 over TCU

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

TCU volleyball fell to Iowa State Wednesday evening inside The Rickel. The Horned Frogs won 13 of the last 20 points in the third set but couldn’t overcome the Cyclones.



“Tonight, we had a hard time getting it going. Our serve and pass game wasn’t as crisp as it has been and we could feel that in our offensive play. Iowa State played a great match. Really great defense, we had some long rallies. But we needed to bring a much better performance.”



TCU NOTABLES:

This was the 13 th straight sellout crowd this season inside The Rickel. Every home match this season has been sold out.

straight sellout crowd this season inside The Rickel. Every home match this season has been sold out. Sophomore Katie Clark led the team with 10 kills, her seventh double digit kill performance of 2019 and fifth in nine conference matches.

led the team with 10 kills, her seventh double digit kill performance of 2019 and fifth in nine conference matches. Six of her kills came in the third set, the most she’s had in a single set since her career-best 21 kill performance against Texas Tech (10/6/2019).

Freshman Julia Adams had a great performance off the bench. Stepping in in the middle of the first set before delivering eight kills on .500 hitting.

had a great performance off the bench. Stepping in in the middle of the first set before delivering eight kills on .500 hitting. Sophomore élan McCall led the team, along with junior Dani Dennison , finishing with 13 digs. It was the fourth double-digit dig match of the year for McCall and the sixth such match for Dennison.

led the team, along with junior , finishing with 13 digs. It was the fourth double-digit dig match of the year for McCall and the sixth such match for Dennison. Three different Horned Frogs split the team lead in blocks, each with three: Clark, Freshman Audrey Nalls and freshman Afedo Manyang .



Set 1 (ISU, 25-15): The Horned Frogs couldn’t find their offensive groove to open up the match. Clark made some powerful swings, finishing with three kills, but the Cyclones claimed the set by 10 points.



Set 2 (ISU, 25-22): After the Cyclones won the first three points, TCU came roaring back. It started with Manyang in the middle, delivering a pair of blocks around some ISU errors to tie the match at 5-5. The Frogs would take the lead off a 5-0 run, powered by kills from Nalls and Clark along with a pair of terminations from Adams off the bench. Clark would carry her success onto the defensive side of things, as she posted back-to-back blocks to bring the TCU lead to 13-7. TCU had won 13 of the last 17 points. The Frogs couldn’t hold the momentum through the end of the set though. ISU tied the set at 16-16, before ultimately winning by three points.



Set 3 (ISU, 25-23): Iowa State jumped out of the gates on its way to an 18-10 lead before a furious comeback attempt fell just short. Down eight points, the Horned Frogs went on a 7-1 run thanks to a pair of aces from McCall, a block and a kill from Manyang and two more blocks from Nalls to cut the ISU lead to 19-17. Clark came alive with four kills over the next nine points to help TCU get within one, 23-22, but the Cyclones squeaked away with the win.

Courtesy: TCU Volleyball