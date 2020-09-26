Iowa State Cyclones vs TCU Horned Frogs Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

Iowa State Cyclones vs TCU Horned Frogs

Saturday – September 26 – 12:30 p.m.

TV: FS1

Amon G. Carter Stadium – Ft. Worth, TX

Records Before the Game

Iowa State Cyclones (0-1, 0-0 Big 12)

TCU Horned Frogs (0-0, 0-0 Big 12)



This will be the first game of the season for TCU. In the midst of the pandemic, TCU’s team was hit hard with sick players and coaches. A couple of previous games have been postponed for the team this year. Iowa State is looking to get their first win on the road at TCU this week. Let’s take a look at this football matchup.



Why you should watch this game

The game will be key to set the stage for both teams to make a run at gaining the team’s first win. It will help both teams to set the stage for the season.



Why you shouldn’t watch this game

You are doing long over due work around the house and you can’t be caught watching the game.



TCU Horned Frogs

TCU is starting Sophomore Matthew Downing. Head Coach Gary Patterson has faith in his young quarterback although he hasn’t had the snaps under center in game experience. He has a grasp on the offense and knows how to run TCU’s up tempo type offense. In true Gary Patterson fashion, TCU hasn’t listed their starters. Know that this team has had its fair share of problems in the past but understand that they will be ready for their home opener against ISU!



ISU Cyclones

ISU is lead by quarterback Brock Purdy. He’s on the Heisman watch as one of the best QBs in the country. Last week ISU looked a bit lost. This week they have a chance on righting that wrong against TCU in Ft. Worth. Running back Breece Hall will get the bulk of the carries. He’s averaging 5.2 yards a carry with one touchdown. Junior wide out Xavier Hutchinson is 6’4, 207 pounds and runs routes like he designed the play book. TCU has to shut him down or it’ll be a long day on defense.



Prediction

Something will happen in Ft. Worth this week. ISU will come in a take one away from TCU or TCU will get back to being a strong team. ESPN gives TCU a 78.3% chance to win. I`m taking TCU!



Final Score

TCU – 30

ISU- 24