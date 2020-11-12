Indianapolis Colts vs Tennessee Titans Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

Indianapolis Colts vs Tennessee Titans

Thursday – November 12 – 7:20 p.m.

TV: FOX/NFL

Nissan Stadium – Nashville, TN



Records Before the Game

Indianapolis Colts (5-3, 2-2 Away)

Tennessee Titan (6-2, 4-1 Home)

Titans QB Ryan Tannehill is in his second season with Tennessee and is making another playoff push this year. Colts QB Philip Rivers is in his first year with the team and its an upgrade from the quarterback that started for the Colts last season. Let’s take a look at this game and the tangibles for each team on Thursday night.



Why you should watch this game

This is a big match up in the AFC. Both teams have winning records, but need a win to keep up in the division.



Why you shouldn’t watch this game

It’s Thursday and you are in charge of helping the kids with their homework. It’s hard teaching math while watching a football game.



Indianapolis Colts

QB Philip Rivers have brought a controlled pace to the Colts organization. Ever since QB Andrew Luck’s unexpected retirement, the Colts have searched for a replacement. Signing Philip Rivers has put the team back on the map. Running back Johnathan Taylor has been the work horse carrying the ball for the Colts offense. He’s averaging 3.9 yards a carry. Wide out Zach Pascal has become the leading receiver for the team. He averages 12.4 yards per reception. The Colts defense is physical and stingy. The are giving up 20 points per game.



Tennessee Titans

QB Ryan Tannehill has found the perfect system to play in. He looks like he’s back at Texas A&M. He is among the league leaders in passing and passer rating with 77.3 this year. Running back Derrick Henry will get his carries during this one. He is averaging 4.6 yards a carry. He has 8 touchdowns and 843 yards on the ground. Look for wide out A. J. Brown to stretch the field against the Colts depleted defensive secondary.



Prediction

The over/under is 48.5, so take the under in this one. It’s basically the Titans offense versus the Colts defense in this one. I’m taking the Titans by 10!

Final Score

Titans – 21

Colts – 17