Indianapolis Colts vs Pittsburgh Steelers Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

Indianapolis Colts vs Pittsburgh Steelers

Sunday – December 27 – 12:00 p.m.

TV: CBS

Hienz Field – Pittsburgh, PA



Records Before the Game

Indianapolis Colts (10-4, 5-2 Away)

Pittsburgh Steelers (11-3, 6-1 Home)



This is a very important game in the AFC. Pittsburgh has dropped their last three games after starting the season with 11 straight wins. The Colts have quality wins over several top tier teams this season. This game is will be watched by everyone in the AFC. It’s basically a playoff seeding game that can make or break a team in the hunt for this year’s playoffs. Let’s take a look at this week’s AFC matchup.



Whats the problem?

The Steelers have dropped easy games this past month. The Steelers have averaged 20 points in their last three games. The losses: Cincinnati, Washington and Buffalo. This week they have their hands full with a stingy Colts defense.



The X-Factor

Colts QB Philip Rivers has made a huge splash in Indy this year. His play alone has awoken an offense that hasn’t lived up to their billing in the last three years.



Indianapolis Colts

QB Philip Rivers has the Colts rocking. The offense is averaging 28 points per game with 268 yards passing and 114 rushing this season. RB Jonathan Taylor has earned his stripes this year. He has 842 yards on 184 carries. He has seven touchdowns and is averaging 4.6 yards a carry. Look for him to get the ball early and often. The Colts defense is allowing 22 points a game this season. They play big in big games. This week will be epic for this team at this juncture of the season.



Pittsburgh Steelers

QB Ben Roethlisberger is the key this week. You can’t blame the coaching staff and anyone else about his play. Ben has won a Super Bowl, been an All-Pro and has been the face of the organization for years. Over the last three games he has looked shaky. When you’re the leader… be that! The defense is the x factor this week. They have to apply pressure to Colts QB Philip Rivers and stop rookie running back Jonathan Taylor this week. The Steelers needs this win at home.



Prediction

ESPN has the Steelers winning at home with a 61.5% chance Sunday afternoon. The Colts have a dangerous pass rush and Big Ben has to figure it out. I’m taking the Steelers by 7!



Final Score

Steelers – 28

Colts – 21