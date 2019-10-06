Indianapolis Colts vs Kansas City Chiefs Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

Indianapolis Colts vs Kansas City Chiefs

Sunday – October 6 – 7:20 p.m.

TV: NBC

Arrowhead Stadium – Kansas City, MO

Records Before the Game

Indianapolis Colts (2-2)

Kansas City Chiefs (4-0)

There are so many underlying stories to this game that I’m not sure what I want to say. Sure Andrew Luck suddenly retired and Jacoby Brissett got paid and became the man. Last year’s NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes is lighting every defense up in the league this year. I’m glad this game is being played on Sunday Night Football on NBC. I’m excited right now just thinking about it.

Indianapolis Colts

The Colts are playing some pretty football. Last week they lost to the Raiders by 7 points in a game they should’ve won. If you take a look at the team’s last few games, the Colts beat Atlanta, Tennessee and Cincinnati (Bengals in preseason). Jacoby Brissett has pretty decent numbers, but when the team gets behind on the scoreboard they abandon the run and start looking for T.Y Hilton down the field. Running back Marlon Mack needs to get touches early and often to set the tone for the offense. The Colts offense averages 23 points a game and that’s not enough to beat the Chiefs, not even in a flag football game. They have to play an almost perfect game to win on the road this week.

Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes is a real life video game football character on the field. His energy, talent and skill are on level 100. You can put any player around him and he can put up 40 points in any stadium playing against any defense. Look at his numbers 1510 passing yards, 10 touchdowns on 106-156 attempts. They have the runner they needed last year for balance in LeSean McCoy. “Shady” has that knack of breaking tackles and gaining extra yards. Shady has two touchdowns and 214 yards since he’s been inserted as a starter. The Chiefs are the favorites to make it to the AFC championship game this year. The offense is swift and the defense is physical.

Prediction

ESPN has Kansas City winning at 80%. The only people scratching their heads are the Colts in this one. Take the over in this one, it’s the safe bet.

Final Score

Chiefs 41

Colts 22