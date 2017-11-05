Indianapolis Colts vs Houston Texans Preview

By Da’Vince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

Indianapolis Colts vs Houston Texans

Sunday – November 5 – 12:00 P.M.

TV: CBS

NRG Stadium – Houston – Texas

Records Before the Game

Indianapolis Colts (2-6, 0-4 Away)

Houston Texans (3-4, 2-2 Home)

Houston… we still have a problem! Rookie quarterback DeShaun Watson tore his ACL on Thursday and is out for the season. Houston was the best 3-4 team in the NFL and getting better. Last week’s shoot out against the Seahawks was the proof we needed to give Texan faithfuls hope heading into this week’s contest. Tom Savage will get the start this week. Let’s take a look at this week’s game.

Why you shouldn’t watch this game

It’s too early to be screaming at the TV while getting ready for church. Well at least you can watch the first half. Let’s hope that we have the lead before heading for church.

Why you should watch this game

The Texans are sitting in third place in the division. A win gets them closer to taking over the division. Now it’s Tom Savage turn to keep the team rolling for the rest of the year.

Offensive Game Plan

Tom Savage has to do his best Alex Smith impersonation on Sunday. That means he has to manage the game. There’s no need to take wild shots down the field or try to be a hero. Just make the clear cut pass and hand the ball off. It seems that the offensive line were gaining confidence by protecting Watson. Now its Savage’s turn and we all remember the last time he started for the Texans. He was sacked five times and had a QBR of 41. Run the ball Houston, run the ball. The Indianapolis defense is giving up 99 yards on the ground this year in the fourth quarter alone. So establish the run and get the win.

Defensive Game Plan

Jacoby Brissett is bound to have a breakout game. He’s mobile, physical and fast. He has no problem with running the ball. Frank Gore will get the bulk of the carries this week. The ageless one can still rack up yards between the tackles and hitting the outside carrying the ball. The defense has to be physical this week. You can’t allow a team that’s hurting for wins to gain any confidence. T.Y Hilton has been lost in the shuffle this year. If that offensive line holds up and Brissett has time to stretch the field Houston will be in trouble. The defense has to make plays this week.

Prediction

ESPN has the Texans at a 90% chance of winning. That was with DeShaun Watson at quarterback. I would still take Houston by 15. The over/under is at 51. Take the under and play it safe!

Houston 24 – Indianapolis 9