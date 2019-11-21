Indianapolis Colts vs Houston Texans: Game Preview

by Angel Rick Leal

Game Info

Indianapolis Colts vs Houston Texans

Thursday November 21 – 7:20 p.m.

TV: Fox

NRG Stadium – Houston, Texas

Records Before Game

Indianapolis Colts ( 6-4 )

Houston Texans ( 6-4 )

With first place in the AFC South on the line, this game is predicted to be the weeks most important matchup in terms of playoff implications. Houston is coming in looking for redemption with that embarrassing loss they suffered against Baltimore last week. Indianapolis has been somewhat limited in the passing game in recent weeks because of injuries, but it used a dominant running game to demolish the Jacksonville Jaguars last Sunday. Marlon Mack and Jonathan Williams each carried the ball for more than 100 yards but Mack left in the third quarter with a fracture in his right hand and will be out indefinitely. Colts QB Jacoby Brissett led his team to victory against the Texans the last time they met in week 7 passing for 326 yards in a 30-23 victory over the Houston Texans.

For Houston, it’s easy enough to forgive the defense for not knowing how to slow down Lamar Jackson and the Ravens last week, but the Texans offense also no showed on Sunday which is harder to overlook. Houston only generated 232 yards of total offense while turning over the ball twice, and allowed six sacks leading QB Deshaun Watson to rush the ball that resulted in him injuring his ankle. Watson got his leg caught underneath him on a sack by Jaylon Ferguson late in the first half. The Texans called timeout and Watson stayed in the game. He played 57 of 61 snaps leaving for A.J. McCarron on the last series with the game out of reach.

Game Prediction

Indianapolis is riding high after a huge divisional win but remains short handed offensively, while Houston is feeling battered and taking a beating from the hottest team in the NFL, plus both teams are on a short week with just playing on Sunday. This game will depend on how Deshaun Watson rebounds from the horrible loss against the Ravens. He’s definitely the leader of the team and will need to play at MVP level like he did a few weeks ago.

Final Score

Indianapolis Colts 21

Houston Texans 28