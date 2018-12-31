Indianapolis Colts vs Houston Texans AFC Wilcard Round: Game Preview

The Houston Texans host the Indianapolis Colts for the AFC Wildcard Game this Saturday. Photo Credit Angel Rick Leal

by Angel Rick Leal

Game Info

Indianapolis Colts vs Houston Texans

Saturday – January 5 – 3:35 p.m.

TV: ESPN, ABC-13/KTRK

NRG Stadium – Houston, Texas

Records Before Game

Indianapolis Colts ( 10 – 6 )

Houston Texans ( 11 – 5 )

For the third time this Football Season the Houston Texans will once again face the Indianapolis Colts on January 5th at 3:35 p.m. in a Wild Card Playoff game. The Houston Texans clinched the AFC South title on Sunday with a 20-3 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Colts advanced to the sixth seed by defeating the Tennessee Titans on Sunday night 33-17 earning their first playoff spot in four years. Andrew Luck went 24 of 35 passing for 285 yards and 3 touchdowns with one interception against the Titans. Colts Running Back Marlon Mack rushed for 119 yards on 25 carries and 1 touchdown while Luck’s leading receiver on the night was Dontrelle Inman with 5 receptions, 77 yards and a touchdown.

Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson finished the day against the Jacksonville Jaguars passing for 234 yards and rushed for 13 times for 66 yards and a rushing touchdown. Watson is the first NFL QB to pass for 4,000 yards and 25 touchdowns, while rushing for 500 yards and 5 TD’s in a season.

The AFC South Rivals split the season series 1 apiece with the Texans 37-34 overtime victory in week 4 and the Colts taking the week 14 matchup in a 24-21 win.

Game Prediction

This game will more than likely come down to who wants it the most. Both teams matchup well and they have to play near perfect with zero to no mistakes in order to have a chance to continue on and go deep in the playoffs in the NFL to get to the big dance.

Indianapolis Colts 28

Houston Texans 35