Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

The Fever won every quarter on their way to a a 20 point win 76-56.

Tiffany Mitchell scored 16 points and Erica Wheeler had 11 points, 6 rebounds and 7 assists.

Theresa Plaisance had 15 points and 7 rebounds for Dallas. The WNBA rookie of the month for June, Arike Ogunbowale, scored 15 points.

The Wings next home game will be at noon on Tuesday July 9th vs the Sparks.