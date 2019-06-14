Indiana Fever outlast the Dallas Wings 76-72

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Dallas Wings (0-5) forward Kayla Thornton dropped a career-high 19 points in a 76-72 loss to the Indiana Fever (4-3) Thursday night at College Park Center. Thornton has surpassed double-digits in the both Wings’ home games this season and her new career-high passes her previous mark of 18 set against the Seattle Storm last season.

Theresa Plaisance and Imani McGee-Stafford both contributed 12 points and Allisha Gray had 10. Gray also pulled down a team-high eight rebounds, a season-high for the South Carolina product, and she led the team’s rebounding efforts for the first time this season. Plaisance handed out a team-high four assists this evening, establishing a new career-high. This is the first time this season that the Wings have had four players notch double-digit scoring figures.

The Wings and Fever, playing for the third time this season including the preseason, were knotted 16-16 at the end of the first quarter and the Fever held a 34-31 advantage going into halftime. Indiana pulled ahead in the third quarter, outscoring Dallas 24-16 in the frame, but Dallas battled back in the last 10 minutes, ripping off a 15-4 run to bring Dallas within two at 64-62 with 3:57 left in regulation. A pair of turnovers by the Wings and the Fever outscoring the Wings 12-10 in the final stretch pushed Indiana on top and Dallas was unable to counter.

The Wings are back in action Saturday night when the Atlanta Dream come to town for a 7 p.m. contest that will be aired on Fox Sports Southwest Plus.

