Incarnate Word vs UNT Preview

By Da’Vince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

Incarnate Word Cardinals vs UNT Mean Green

Saturday – September 8 – 6:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN+

Apogee Stadium – Denton, Texas

North Texas played a pretty good team last week. I was not surprised with a quality win over Metroplex rival SMU at home. The Mean Green played physical on both sides of the ball. Incarnate Word comes to town searching for their first win of the season.The Cardinals dropped their first game to New Mexico by 30+ points. Let’s take a look at both teams and key players for Saturday’s game.

UIW Cardinals

The Cardinals have fire power on offense. They are lead by freshman quarterback Jon Copeland that put up veteran numbers against New Mexico last week. He passed for 328 yards on 36 attempts. The Cardinals have a good young team that hasn’t meshed yet. Ra`Quanne Dickens is the outside threat at running back. Last week he caught a screen pass and took it 90 yards for touchdown. Lamont Johnson is dangerous at wideout. These players are the keys to victory for the Cardinals on the road this week.

North Texas Mean Green

What can I say about last week’s win? AWESOME! This week UNT is facing a very dangerous team from San Antonio. The UIW Cardinals are heading into Denton searching for their first win of the season.

Both teams have really good offensive players. UNT’s quarterback Mason Fine passed for 444 yards against SMU earning him The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Player of The Week. He led the nation in passing yards last week. North Texas’ defensive line will be key this week. Stopping the run first is top priority on Saturday.

Prediction

UNT has a 81% to chance to win this week. UIW will play a competitive game against the Mean Green. I see this game being close all the way into the 4th quarter. The Cardinals offense will put up numbers, but tend to struggle on defense. Remember they gave up 60 points to New Mexico. I’m picking UNT to win this one by 14 points. Why so much? The offense from UNT gets stronger as the game goes on!