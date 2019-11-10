How to Plan the Perfect Family Fun Day

The number of women joining the labor force is increasing each year, showing women can juggle successful careers and motherhood. But with both parents working, family fun day offers a way to bring the family back together one day periodically to focus on building bonds.

If you’re trying to schedule a family fun day but are a bit overwhelmed by the task, we’ve broken down the essence of a good family fun day to help you with your planning.

Planning Essentials for Family Fun Day Activities

When asked who they wanted to improve their relationship with, a study found most respondents mentioned the desire for a stronger bond with their siblings or children. Luckily, regularly scheduled family days can facilitate a strengthened bond between both children and their siblings.

You can improve family fun day by making the planning of family fun day a family-wide activity. Getting ideas from your children or spouse will ensure the whole family is excited about the chosen activities.

When planning a family fun day, keep the following in mind:

– Schedule a day in advance so everyone’s calendar will be clear

– Pick a venue or attraction with at least one backup

– Stock up on drinks and snacks for the day-of festivities

– Tell family to ditch their phones for a more engaged fun day

Don’t feel like each family fun day needs to be elaborate. There are plenty of budget-friendly options to keep your family engaged and your wallet happy.

Preparing for Family Fun Day with a Checklist

You don’t want to leave for your family fun day destination only to realize you forgot sunscreen or tickets to an attraction. Here are some ways to prepare for day-of activities:

– Dress in clothes suited for the activity and bring spare clothes for small children

– From cameras to umbrellas, pack everything the night before and check for any missing items again the next morning

– Be flexible if cancellations or bad weather strikes and always have a backup activity planned

Cut out the stress by preparing in advance and checking your bag twice before hitting the road.

Family Fun Day Ideas

Family fun days can be as simple as a picnic or as extravagant as a day with an itinerary packed down to the minute. The most important consideration is that all members of the family are having a good time. You can let each family pick an activity to complete on a family fun day or rotate so each family fun day is themed by one member of the family.

If your creative well has run dry, check out these go-to ideas for family-friendly fun that is sure to spark lifelong memories. We’ve collected ideas friendly to a variety of time and monetary budgets:

– Completing an escape room

– Going on a picnic

– Taking a trip to the zoo

– Attending a festival

– Building a fort

– Visiting the library

Each family is unique. Find out your own family’s activity preferences to plan a better family fun day that will keep all members of your family happy.

Taking on Family Fun Day

Family fun day shouldn’t inspire stress or dread. Make the planning of your family fun day a breeze by having your family members pitch in their own ideas.

