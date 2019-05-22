How to Juggle International Travel with Studying Full Time

The internet has revolutionized the world of education. Students are now free to study while on the go by taking advantage of the availability of long-distance learning courses. A growing number of leading universities now offer the option of online or remote learning courses for students who are unable to attend a traditional university course.

The freedom that these courses offer enables students to travel while still studying full time. For those who don’t feel right unless they have a plan for where to go and what to do, this is perfect. Some people feel like they’re going mad if they have to stay in one place for too long. If this is like you, a distance learning course means that you can indulge your love for traveling at the same time as your love for learning.

Of course, making time for your studies while also making time to travel isn’t necessarily going to be the easiest balance to maintain. However, for those that want it, it is an enjoyable challenge and one that will ensure you get the most out of both traveling and learning. If you are able to travel somewhere that is relevant to the course you’re studying, then this will make it even more beneficial.

While it will take a little preparation beforehand, if you are determined to make it work, then traveling while studying is perfectly possible. This guide will provide you with the vital tips and advice that you need to ensure that you are able to manage both the commitments of traveling and studying full time. Whether you are studying for an online engineering management degree from a top university, or you are studying for a history or languages degree, there are lots of ways in which travel benefits students. Keep up with your studies while traveling by following these simple tips.

Keep a Schedule

Scheduling is a fantastic way of ensuring that you are using your time as wisely as possible. Just as making a budget for yourself is the simplest way of ensuring that you stay on top of your financial situation, so is scheduling your time the best way of making sure that you are using it as wisely as possible. A healthy schedule is like a healthy diet; it will include a little bit of everything.

If you are going to be traveling while you study, then you want to be able to enjoy both activities. Otherwise, all you will end up doing is taking the stress of completing your college work out on the road with you. This will make learning much harder and will prevent you from enjoying the places you travel to.

Make a Study Planner

Think of a study planner as being like a schedule devised specifically for your studying periods. By having a study planner in which you lay out exactly what you will be studying on each day, how long you will spend on it, and what you will aim to achieve, you will find it much easier to use the time available to you as efficiently as possible.

There are an endless number of different strategies out there for putting together a useful study planner, and different people will find different approaches more useful, so stick to whatever works for you. You may, therefore, find that you need to adapt the advice that you come across here and elsewhere to make it more suitable for your individual needs and circumstances.

Begin with putting together a clear list of objectives. These are the things that you want to achieve through your studies, and they can either be long term objectives that you will work towards slowly, or they may be more immediate objectives that you will update regularly. In either case, you need to be able to break down your objectives into individual steps that you can undertake to complete them.

Make Sure You Know Your Timetable



When you are lost in your travels, it’s easy to forget about your other commitments. If you will be studying while you are traveling, you will need to make sure that you remain aware of any deadlines you have and ensure that you meet them. You don’t want to find yourself in the position of dedicating your time and efforts towards completing assignments, only to forget to actually send the work in.

Having a study schedule will help to mitigate this problem. It is a good idea to also get a wall calendar and make sure that you mark any important dates on it. Alternatively, use the calendar function in your phone in order to set up alarms and reminders.

Make Sure You Know All of Your Passwords

Even if you aren’t studying an online course, your university will likely have some kind of online portal that you can log in to in order to access the intranet and services. It is important that you know your login details for these portals off by heart.

Lots of us utilize password managers to generate and or remember our passwords for us. Other people will store their passwords with their internet browser but don’t know these passwords for themselves. This could potentially cause serious issues if you are unexpectedly able to log in.

There will no doubt be a means of resetting your password if you forget, but this isn’t always quick and easy and isn’t something you want to be relying on routinely. There is also the potential that you are unable to recover your password, such as when you are unable to access the email account you first registered with.

It used to be said that writing your password down was a serious security risk. These days, you are more likely to have your password stolen through social engineering than hacking. Cloud-based password managers are a great solution. Download Bitwarden for all of your devices and you will always be able to access and recover your password.

Studying while you travel might sound like a stressful experience, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, there are a number of ways in which learning and traveling can complement one another, enabling you to get more out of both. Stick to the above tips to make sure that you stay on top of all your academic commitments while still enjoying your travels.