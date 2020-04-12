How the Coronavirus has Crippled the DFW Restaurant Industry

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Picture this, you want to have a romantic evening with your significant other. You’ve been locked inside your home for weeks since the coronavirus (COVID19) has swept through the United States. All you want now is a nice quite place to sit, eat and have a meaningful conversation with the one you love. Then boom, reality hits, your favorite restaurant is closed due to the pandemic. The restaurant industry has come to a screeching halt by the coronavirus outbreak. In this article, I will share a few stories of business owners, workers and customers whose lives have changed during this shutdown in the bar and restaurant world.

LaTanja Shaw, Customer, Dallas Texas

“I’m a huge TGI Fridays girl!’ Every week I would go in on Wednesdays and Fridays and have a margarita to unwind from my hectic day as a nurse. I know that I can’t have my favorite drink delivered, but it’s cool getting a meal delivered every now and then, but it’s not the same. I really like someone serving me at dinner. I hate cooking dinner sometimes after having a stressful day with patients. I’m beginning to miss my weekly Friday’s schedule. I can’t imagine going another month dealing with the pandemic and missing out on the little things of my busy life.”

Monet Taylor, Private Chef, Taylor Creations Ft. Worth, Texas

“I work for several families in the City of Ft. Worth and I brought in 2k a week for the past year and a half. My company employs 3 other private chefs. This month alone, I’ve seen everything crash from buying supplies and my bank account evaporating daily. My employees are also missing out on monies needed to take care of their families. I’m helping them cope with what’s going on and it has hurt me in the process. Initially, the families I cook for allowed me to prepare meals (meal prep) in advance before the government shut down the city due to the pandemic. I went from preparing meals on site, to meal prep and now nothing. I spend more time watching the news to see when and if the city will allow me to get back to work.”

James Prosper, Golden Corral Manager, Dallas, Texas

“From the beginning of the closures, I managed 22 waiters, cooks and employees at the Golden Corral on Camp Wisdom Blvd, in Oak Cliff (Dallas). Our industry allow us to make the majority of our money from tips. The average hourly wage is $2.15, so our waitstaff lives off of their tips. When you take that away and our staff applies for unemployment, they won’t get that much in unemployment pay. It would be a great help to be able to deliver meal like other restaurants, but what we serve are complete meals not anything made to order like fast food restaurants. One would think that we would have the opportunity to be listed as “essential employees”, but having the community walking in and out of our restaurant would only further the epidemic, so I do understand that as well.”

Drive-Thrus and Delivery

Thank GOD for fast food restaurants during this time. I’m a huge Whataburger fan and I can drive up and order my #3 with bacon and jalapeños and take it home. National chains like Chick-fil-A, McDonald’s, Taco Bell, Burger King, Sonic, Wendy’s, Dairy Queen, Church’s Chicken, Popeyes, KFC and Jack In The Box which still have their drive thru windows operating as we of this writing. Some of the national chains have extended their drive thru service to 24 hours a day. You can also have your meal delivered from restaurant apps and online. Grubhub, Postmates, DoorDash, Uber Eats and Instacart will deliver food directly to your door free of charge… I think. These services allow the restaurants to stay in business and get you your favorite meals while their dining rooms are closed during the pandemic.