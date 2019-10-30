How Technology is Changing MMA

In recent times, the sport of Mixed Martial Arts, MMA, has become increasingly popular. Following the emergence of global stars such as Conor McGregor, Jon Jones, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Ronda Rousey, the full-contact combat sport has reached new heights. While many athletes are recognized for their abilities to innovate from inside the cage, the influence of external technological factors is significantly impacting fight camps, general training and spectator involvement.

Due to that, we’re going to look at how technology is shaping the future of MMA.

iJudgeFights

Although there can be no doubts that technology is having a monumental impact on fighter welfare and training regimes, technological advancements are also seeking to further immerse spectators in the action-packed sport. With iJudgeFights, viewers can score each round of MMA bouts in real-time and on a single mobile application due to their partnership with Samsung. Along with encouraging spectator involvement, the application also seeks to bring the community together, as users are able to share their opinions with other fight fans.

The interactive nature of iJudgeFights has the potential to change spectator involvement within the sporting world.

StrikeTec

Over the last few years, wearable technology has become central to the developments of several markets. In addition to such advancements being created to combine convenience with the latest fashion trends, training within the combat world has benefited vastly from a heightened inclusion of wearable devices. StrikeTec seeks to ensure more analysis and depth to boxing training by providing real-time data feedback.

The sensors, which are directly applied to boxing gloves, measure a mixture of variables, but, perhaps most importantly for professional fighters, analyses both punch type and accuracy. Through the elaborate algorithm that the software demands, human movements are compared alongside ideal punch types, allowing for users to review their performance before later adjusting their style accordingly to maximize the chances of success. Additionally, with swiftness and technique debatably growing more important than power, StrikeTec’s boxing sensors also measure speed across various punch combinations.

Fighter and Spectator Developments Set the Tone for the Sport’s Future

There can be no doubts that the advancements made within technology have had a significant impact on the entire outlook of MMA. Wearable devices are not only being used to improve fighter cardio and career longevity, but they are also revolutionizing traditional approaches to training by analyzing stand-up fighting variables. Furthermore, with platforms such as iJudgeFights focussing more on spectator experiences within MMA, the latest technological advancements have laid the foundations for the future direction of the sport.