By Jade Lewis

How Much Do NFL Draft Picks Earn?

The NFL Draft is an off-season event. It is when NFL teams—in reverse order of their wins from the previous season—will choose qualified players from college football to fill their rosters. They can choose any player who has expired his eligibility with his college team, or any player who can enter the draft early after filling out the necessary paperwork.

It is the main technique for teams to find new players to add to their team. The team that had the worst record during the previous season will have the advantage to choose from the year’s eligible college players.

The first round draft picks are supposed to be major contributors to their teams eventually. On the other hand, later rounds are used to look for potential sleepers and make selections to add depth to team rosters.

NFL Draft: Round 1

Spotrac broke down each pick’s current salary. In the table below, we will categorize the total value of picks first, and then the signing bonuses for Round 1.

Pick Number Total Value Signing Bonus

No. 1 $36,190,137 $23,880,100

No. 2 $34,563,594 $22,697,160

No. 3 $33,528,542 $21,944,394

No. 4 $32,345,589 $21,084,065

No. 5 $30,275,438 $19,578,501

No. 6 $26,578,754 $16,890,003

No. 7 $23,621,404 $14,739,203

No. 8 $20,664,055 $12,588,404

No. 9 $20,516,020 $12,480,742

No. 10 $19,702,911 $11,889,390

No. 11 $18,446,045 $10,975,306

No. 12 $16,671,626 $9,684,819

No. 13 $16,228,026 $9,362,201

No. 14 $15,488,691 $8,824,503

No. 15 $15,192,974 $8,609,435

No. 16 $14,305,748 $7,964,180

No. 17 $14,010,012 $7,749,100

No. 18 $13,640,349 $7,480,254

No. 19 $13,418,540 $7,318,938

No. 20 $13,344,613 $7,265,173

No. 21 $13,270,677 $7,211,401

No. 22 $13,122,805 $7,103,858

No. 23 $12,974,941 $6,996,321

No. 24 $12,679,205 $6,781,240

No. 25 $12,531,342 $6,673,703

No. 26 $12,383,451 $6,566,146

No. 27 $12,235,606 $6,458,623

No. 28 $12,161,670 $6,404,851

No. 29 $11,568,389 $5,973,374

No. 30 $11,254,207 $5,744,878

No. 31 $10,991,030 $5,553,476

No. 32 $10,821,572 $5,430,234

The earlier a player gets picked, the bigger the salary and signing bonus. As you can see from the table, there is a sizable gap in millions between pick number 1 and pick number 32. This is due to each player’s draft stock, which is an unofficial ranking and it plays a big role in the decision-making process of the NFL team’s picks.

The draft stock is not only based on how well a player plays. It takes into account the overall image of the player as it can affect the team’s reputation.

NFL Draft: Round 2

In the first round, the pay structure varies quite a bit. Evaluating rounds two through seven of the draft, players received contracts that are much closer in overall value. Below is a general breakdown of the second round according to Spotrac.

Pick Range Total Value Signing Bonus

Picks 33-41 $8,686,785 to $7,829,150 $3,877,662 to $3,253,927

Picks 42-48 $7,696,069 to $6,764,507 $3,157,141 to $2,479,641

Picks 49-64 $6,616,625 to $5,241,473 $2,372,091 to $1,371,980

NFL Draft: Round 3

Pick Range Total Value Signing Bonus

Picks 65-74 $4,934,802 to $4,690,473 $1,156,794 to $1,059,047

Picks 75-92 $4,665,949 to $4,256,337 $1,048,560 to $887,863

Picks 93-106 $4,228,364 to $4,057,646 $877,665 to $832,295

NFL Draft: Round 4-7

Round Total Value Signing Bonus

Round 4 $3,452,512 to $3,129,401 $817,512 to $494,401

Round 5 $2,989,474 to $2,872,772 $354,474 to $237,772

Round 6 $2,846,883 to $2,764,413 $211,883 to $129,413

Round 7 $2,748,695 to $2,710,490 $113,695 to $75,490

As the rounds dwindle down to the 7th and last round, each football player’s draft stock and signing bonus lessen down as well. However, you must remember that playing in the NFL is a privilege that not all college football players get to achieve.

