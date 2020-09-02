How Do Timeshares Work? This Is What You Need to Know

You’ve heard a thing or two about timeshares. You might even have a general idea as to what they are. But you’re still wondering: how do timeshares work?

That’s a good question . . . and one that we can answer. Below, we’re going to provide you with an in-depth answer to the question of “what is a timeshare?”, helping you determine whether a timeshare is right for you. Let’s go!

What Is a Timeshare?

First and foremost, we’re going to explain what a timeshare is. A timeshare is essentially a vacation unit that’s split among different people. Each person pays a portion of the unit’s price, allowing him or her to gain access to the unit at a specific time during the year.

For reference, here are some examples of timeshares at DVC Bay Lake Tower. As you can see, you pay for a single month out of the year. This is the month during which you’ll have access to the unit; all other months belong to other timeshare participants.

The Different Types of Timeshares

While all timeshares share the same general characteristics, not all timeshares are created equal. In general, there are two different types of timeshares available, both of which we’ll review below.

Shared Deeded

One type of timeshare is the shared deeded timeshare. This timeshare designates a week or month out of the year during which the timeshare participant gets to use the unit.

Shared deeded contracts usually exist in perpetuity. That’s to say that you’re connected to them forever. Note, however, that you can get out of your contract by selling your portion of the timeshare to someone else.

Shared Leased

Shared leased timeshares are different in that they’re owned by a single entity such as a hotel or resort. Instead of putting your name on a deed for the property, you instead sign a lease for the property.

So, what’s the difference? The difference is that, while shared deeded timeshares last in perpetuity, shared leased timeshares end after a set period of time; usually between 15 and 30 years.

Timeshare Availability

As we’ve noted, when you buy into a timeshare, you only get a small portion of time during which you can use that timeshare. The specific window of time that you get is dependent on the terms in the contract. Terms usually include one of the following.

Same Time Yearly

Some timeshare contracts designate the exact same time window every year. As such, if you sign up for the month of July, you’ll only ever be able to use the timeshare in July. Or if you sign up for the 3rd week of June, you’ll only ever be able to use the timeshare during the 3rd week of June.

If you can be sure that a specific month or week will work for you, this is a solid deal. If this isn’t a certainty, you should probably avoid such contracts.

Different Time Yearly

Other contracts allow you to choose different times yearly. These are best for those who have uncertain schedules, or who aren’t able to get the same time off work every year.

Generally speaking, you’re given a window during which you can choose a set number of days. So, for example, you may be allowed to choose 5 days between June 1st and August 22nd. Any window of time that hasn’t yet been claimed is available to you.

The key to this type of contract is to claim your window as soon as possible. The longer you wait to make a claim, the less chance you have of finding a suitable time slot. In short, this is a “first come, first served” contract with a few scheduling restrictions.

Points

A newer, more modern form of timeshare availability is one based on points. A points-based contract enables you to select different timeshares in a system of timeshares.

For instance, a single system might own a timeshare on the lake in Michigan and a timeshare on the ocean in South Carolina. You can use your yearly points to “buy” the use of one of these timeshares.

The upside to this sort of timeshare is that you get a bit of variety. However, as with a “different-time-yearly” timeshare, you’re limited as to the weeks that are available to you. As such, you have to reserve your window early.

Costs Associated with a Timeshare

Now, you might be wondering: what types of costs are associated with buying a timeshare? They can differ based on the timeshare that you choose, but in general, they’re broken down into a few familiar categories.

Initial Cost

Generally speaking, you pay for your timeshare upfront. So, if your contract allows you to use your timeshare for 20 years, you’ll be paying for each of those 20 years.

As you might expect, this cost can be quite high. The average initial timeshare cost totals over $20,000.

Ideally, you’ll have the money necessary to make the payment. If not, you’ll have to take out a timeshare loan.

Maintenance Cost

In almost all cases, you’ll be required to pay maintenance costs. These are required for the upkeep of the property and are divided evenly among all owners.

Common maintenance costs run around $1,000 a year. So, over the length of a 20-year contract, you’ll end up paying $20,000 in maintenance costs.

An Answer to the Question of “How Do Timeshares Work?”

And there it is, an answer to “how do timeshares work?” Timeshares can be a little difficult to understand in the beginning. But once you’ve gained an understanding of them, you see just how beneficial they can be.

On the search for other such information? Our website has you covered. Browse our other articles right now!