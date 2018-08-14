How Big Will Khabib Nurmagomedov versus Conor McGregor Be?

By Kyler Kuehler

Current lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and former featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor will go head-to-head at UFC 229. It’s the fight we all have been dying to see and it looks to be a big one.

The question is; “How big will it be?”

President Dana White has stated neither fighter will not attend any press conferences leading up to their official meeting.

Doesn’t seem like a good idea, but after the 223 bus incident, it’s easy to see why.

Both fighters are at the top of the lightweight division and look to prove who is the true king.

Nurmagomedov is a well-rounded grappler with intense cardio making him a freak of nature.

McGregor is a brutal striker with the power to put an opponent to sleep with one hit.

All in all, they both have the power to destroy one another so there’s no telling who will win.

That only makes the anticipation for this fight much larger when the odds favor both.

This fight could also get the UFC back to scoring seven figures in pay-per-view buys. The last one to do so was in December of 2016─UFC 207 scoring 1.1 million.

Almost two years with no million buys and this year alone has had many failed attempts.

Even UFC 226 brought in less than the expected 500,000 with just 400,000.

2017 saw two events get close to the million spot: UFC 214; 860,000 and UFC 217; 875,000 in pay-per-view buys.

It’s now looking to be that the company is in desperate need of a big fight like this.

It will be big since Conor McGregor has always brought in big numbers from his trash-talking and fighting style.

Still, how big will it be? I mean, McGregor’s two fights against Nate Diaz both broke the bank with 1.3 and 1.65 million pay-per-view buys. Seems pretty tough to beat.

Well, not really since there is a great chance McGregor could reclaim the gold he was stripped of.

There is even the possibility of seeing just how dominant of a fighter Nurmagomedov is. He is undefeated, so this is a golden opportunity to witness.

Both of these will bring in fans from around the world to see what really plays out. I can tell you true fans would never miss this fight. They will even pay to watch it, pretty much no matter what the asking price is.

In the end, expect to see big numbers when it’s all said and done.