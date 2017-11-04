Houston We Have A Problem!

By Da’Vince “Dino” Wright

No way is this happening right now! While watching The Houston Astros win the World Series against the LA Dodgers and the city is preparing for its celebration. Breaking News from The Texans …

DeShaun Watson tears his ACL and will be out for the rest of the year.

Replacing Watson

Houston has signed two quarterbacks to replace Watson at quarterback. Matt McGloin and T.J Yates were signed Wednesday at the same time. Matt McGloin who played at Penn State is very familiar with Bill O`Brien and played a little for him in college. Signing T. J. Yates was strange in itself. He was drafted by Houston and was released twice by the franchise. Tom Savage will be the starter for the Texans this week. He was benched in the second game of the season in favor of the rookie Watson.

Why not give Braxton Miller a shot? He was an accomplished quarterback at Ohio State.

Game Plan

The offensive line has to pull it together to protect these quarterbacks. Remember at the beginning of the season Tome Savage was sacked seven times in a game and a half. It was different when Watson came in. He’s more of a scrambling quarterback who can save himself when the pocket collapses. Left tackle Chris Clark has to be more physical on Savage’s blind side. Left tackle Xavier Su`a-filo is getting better every game with pull blocking. Center Nick Martin is a good lineman all around. Right tackle Jeff Allen has limited his holding calls and is becoming a really good lineman. The team only has one right tackle listed on the roster. Beno Giacomini faces the opposing team’s best pass rusher and continues to battle for all four quarters. The offensive line getting better, meshing slowly but surely.

Picking Up The Slack

The wide receivers: DeAndre Hopkins, Chris Thompson, Will Fuller and Braxton Miller need the ball down field. The receivers need the ball. Open up the passing game and stretch the field plain and simple.

Running backs: Lamar Miller, D`Onta Freeman, Alfred Blue and Jordan Todman have to take pride in running the ball and pass protection for the quarterback for the rest of the season.

As of now the Texans are 3-4 and sit in third place in the division. Remember this team has won the division for the past three years and made the playoffs. Houston used three quarterbacks last season and played well. Now, they will need to pull it together and repeat in order to win the division and make the playoffs this year as well.