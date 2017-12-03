Houston Texans vs Tennessee Titans Preview

By Da’Vince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

Houston Texans vs Tennessee Titans

Sunday – December 3 – 12:00 p.m.

TV: CBS

Nissan Stadium – Nashville – Tennessee

Records Before the Game

Houston Texans (4-7, 1-4 Away)

Tennessee Titans (7-4, 4-1 Home)

Lets face it, Houston is facing a good team at home. Houston has the ability of climbing out of a hole and making it to a wild card slot. If they lose on Sunday, they’re done for the season.

Why you shouldn’t watch this game

There’s a better game being played on FOX. When you’re a fan of of a good team that’s struggling its hard watching them.

Why you should watch this game

The Texans should continue to play well through three quarters before they run out of gas… But not this week. The Texans will come out and get control of the game right from the start.

Offensive Game Plan

The Texans have to establish the run. Tom Savage is a back up and you can’t expect much more from him. I wonder if he ever read my articles. Hmmm , if not it’s okay because he really needs to concentrate on playing an error free game. The running game will be the key for the Texans. The Titans defense gives up 89.2 yards a game (55 yards) in the second half. The Titans defense is known for running out of gas because of the penalties they give up in the last two quarters. So running the ball will be key. The offensive line is still struggling to pass block in passing situations.

Defensive Game Plan

The Texans key to containing the Titans is stopping the run. DeMarco Murray, Derrick Henry and Marcus Mariota will move the chains by running the ball. It’s like pick your poison! If you combine all three players rushing yards they total 1,455 and 12 touchdowns. Wide Receiver Rishard Matthews has 41 receptions for 626 yards and three touchdowns. Tennessee isn’t 7-4 for no reason. They have a good offense, a decent defense and special teams play that’s ranked #5 in the NFL. The Texans defensive game plan is to hit the Titans right in the mouth and establish themselves Sunday.

Prediction

ESPN is picking the Titans to win this contest. Sportsman World is saying the Texans will win. I’m picking the Texans by 3! The over/under is 43 so take the under. I think both defenses will play big this week.

Final Score

Texans 20 – Titans 17