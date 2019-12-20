Houston Texans vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Game Preview

By Angel Rick Leal

Game Info

Houston Texans vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Saturday December 21 – 12:00 p.m.

TV: FOX

Raymond James Stadium – Tampa, FL

Records Before Game

Houston Texans ( 9-5 )

Tampa Bay Buccaneers ( 7-7 )

Houston Texans WR DeAndre Hopkins, T Laremy Tunsil and QB Deshaun Watson were named to the 2020 Pro Bowl. The game will be played at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, FL on January 26, 2020. Congratulations to these players.

Now on to Week 16. The Houston Texans can close out the AFC South with a win in Tampa Bay on Saturday afternoon against the Bucs whho have won four in a row and five of their last six games. Of course this depends on which Texans team show up. Will it be the team who easily defeated the New England Patriots or the team that got it handed to them by the Denver Broncos? It likely won’t be a easy win as the Bucs don’t play around with the running game. They will attack Houston’s weak secondary and may force a shootout which may make this Saturday game fun to watch. Losing WR Mike Evans and Chris Godwin will just be too much to overcome since they represent about half of the passing offense. Breshad Perriman is coming off a three TD game but will now have to do it while drawing double teams. The Bucs defense has been playing with confidence, but it will have trouble containing Texans QB Watson, who extends plays and can pick up first downs with his feet.

If the Texans win on Saturday and the Titans lose on Sunday, that gives the Texans a two-game lead with one game left in the regular season, and the AFC South championship as the Jacksonville Jaguars and Indianapolis Colts who are already eliminated from playoff contention. This is an excellent situation for the Texans to be in going into Week 16 of the NFL season for one big reason, rest. Clinching the AFC South championship one week before the end of the regular season would give the Texans a chance to rest up some of their injured players in Week 17 against the Titans as it is doubtful they move up higher than the No. 4 spot in the AFC playoff standings.

Prediction

I’m looking to see the Houston Texans team that played against New England in Week 13 and take control over this Buc’s team early.

Final Score

Houston Texans – 35

Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 21