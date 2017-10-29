Houston Texans vs Seattle Seahawks Preview

By Da’Vince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

Houston Texans vs Seattle Seahawks

Sunday – October 29 – 3:05 p.m.

TV: CBS

CenturyLink Field – Seattle – WA

Records Prior to Kickoff

Houston Texans (3-3, 1-1 Away)

Seattle Seahawks (4-2, 2-0 Home)

Houston is averaging 29.5 points a game, but Seattle is giving up 15 points. Houston’s defense is allowing 24 points, but Seattle is scoring 22 points a game. Look the defenses are good… the question is how good are the offenses for both teams? That’s the money question! Let’s take a look at Houston chances on both sides of the ball.

Why you shouldn’t watch this game

You’re sitting church waiting for the preacher to wrap up his sermon. The game is getting ready to come on and the church is 30 minutes away from home. Did you set the DVR?

Why you should watch this game

The Texans are sitting in third place in the division. A win over Seattle win give them at least second place. The last two seasons Houston has won the division.

Offensive Game Plan

Balance will be key. The team will need at least 27 rushing attempts. Seattle goes 6-deep on the defensive line, but their front 4 plays the bulk of the game. Micheal Bennett has to be accounted for. Houston has to trap block him because one on one he’s very disruptive against the run. DeShaun (Watson) can’t find himself sitting in the pocket this week. He needs more designed runs because the linebackers on the Seattle defense are fast and physical. This will be a good game from start to finish. Take into account that Houston’s offense can be lethal with a rookie quarterback that has matured as a leader in his first year. The offensive line has their work cut out for them this week.

Defensive Game Plan

Seattle’s offense doesn’t score that many points. That’s not the worry for the defense at all. The defense can’t allow the Seahawks to gain control of the clock. Take aways are the key. Russell Wilson will try the corner backs early and often. Stopping Wilson is another key. If they allow him to gain confidence by throwing the ball all over the field, the Texans will be in trouble. The Seattle running game isn’t a threat early, but if they get a lead that running game will chew up the clock and that’s not good for anyone. The defensive line has to apply pressure all game long. Field position is the name of the game this week.

Prediction

This will be a great game if you like defense. I can’t wait to see who scores first and which team turns the ball over more than once. On a snack scale this ones a 7! You need a 12 piece KFC mixed bucket, potato wedges, 4 jalapenos and 3 big bottles of sodas for this one.

Final Score

Seattle 24 – Houston 20