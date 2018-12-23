Houston Texans vs Philadelphia Eagles: Game Preview

Are the Houston Texans ready for the Playoffs? Photo Credit: Angel Rick Leal

by Angel Rick Leal

Game Info

Houston Texans vs Philadelphia Eagles

Sunday – December 23rd – 12:00 p.m.

TV – CBS

Lincoln Financial Field, Pennsylvania

Records Before Game

Houston Texans (10-3)

Philadelphia Eagles (7-7)

The Houston Texans and Philadelphia Eagles meet today in NFL action at Lincoln Financial Field. They look to inch closer to a top two seed in the AFC with their 11th victory of the season. The Texans have won five straight road games. Houston QB Deshaun Watson is completing over 67% of his passes for 3,592 yards, 24 touchdowns and nine interceptions on the year. The Texans have now won 10 out of their last 11 games. Texans running back Lamar Miller left last weeks game with an ankle injury and will not play in today’s game. Miller has rushed for 917 yards so far this season. Look for more passing plays with DeAndre Hopkins as their main source today. Hopkins accumulated 170 receiving yards on 10 catches last week and is up against a struggling pass defense in this game against the Eagles. Hopkins now has 1321 receiving yards on the season.

The Philadelphia Eagles head into this contest riding a wave of confidence after stunning the Rams with a 30-23 road win last week. Eagles QB Nick Foles got the start in place of Carson Wentz who will not suit up in this game due to a back injury. Foles was sharp completing 24 of 31 passes for 270 yards against a strong Rams defense. The QB led the Eagles to a Super Bowl victory last year and has tallied 721 passing yards in three games this season.

Prediction

Houston Texans 21

Philadelphia Eagles 17