By Da’Vince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

Houston Texans vs New England Patriots

Sunday – September 24 – 12:00 p.m.

TV: CBS

Gillette Stadium – Foxboro – MA

Records Prior to the Game

Houston Texans (1-1, 1-0 Away)

New England Patriots (1-1, 0-1 Home)

The Texans bounced back last week with a win against the Bengals. The defense looked really good in all phases on that side of the ball. On offense DeShaun Watson`s touchdown run was his first as the Texans starter. This week they have the Patriots in New England and how will they fair? Let’s take a look at the team and what they need to do to get a win in New England.

Why you shouldn’t watch this game

You and your buddies will be out helping the community recover from the storm! Clean up is very important to move on and rebuild.

Why you should watch this game

You want to see J.J. Watt give Tom Brady the blues! When Tom Brady is under pressure he’s like any other quarterback in the league… A mere mortal.

Offensive Game Plan

Establish the run! Lamar Miller is a very capable running back with power and speed. How is it he only has 35 carries for 126 yards? That line really needs a reality check! Blocking in the running and passing game is key. Last week, I talked about the offensive doing a better job and they did. Now, give Miller the ball early and often! Play DeAndre Hopkins in the slot! There are 32 teams in the NFL and no defensive coordinator has figured out covering speed receivers in the slot! Last week he produced on key downs from the slot. Try it again!

Defensive Game Plan

Tom Brady is key for New England. Anytime he passes 25-35 times a game the Patriots struggle because the running game is non- existent. Mike Gillislee has four rushing touch downs. He scores in the red zone and that’s pretty much it. The Patriots are a passing team. Take a way the pass and you will beat the Patriots. If you give up the pass, give it up to Rob Gronkowski. Allow him to beat you not Kevin Hogan because he can stretch the field from anywhere. The defense has to step up and get the job done away from home.

Prediction

Don’t be surprised if the Texans leave New England with a win. I’m going against the grain on this one. ESPN is giving the Patriots an 86.6% chance of winning. I’m not a Brady fanatic and love the Patriots and all that. The Texans will beat the Patriots by 3!