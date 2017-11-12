Houston Texans vs. Los Angeles Rams Preview

By Da’Vince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

Houston Texans vs Los Angeles Rams

Sunday – November 12 – 3:05 p.m.

TV: CBS

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum – Los Angeles – CA

Records Before the Game

Houston Texans (3-5, 1-2 Away)

Los Angeles Rams (6-2, 2-2 Home)

Almost… doesn’t count! The Houston Texans had a chance to pull off a victory against the Colts last week however time ran out as time management was horrible. This week the Texans will face the Rams on the road.

Why you shouldn’t watch this game

Dallas is facing the Falcons on FOX! You want to see if the Cowboys can win without Zeke.

It does a Houston fan well to see the Cowboys lose.

Why you should watch this game

The Texans want to make a statement against the Rams. Believe it or not, the Texans can beat the Rams on the road. Tom Savage has to play like he’s a franchise quarterback this week.

Offensive Game Plan

The key will be running the ball. Why does a team sign three capable running backs and then not run the ball? Run blocking is the only thing the offensive line can do. Opening up holes on the right side is key. Now pass blocking is a totally different thing. When your quarterback spends more time on the ground than penalty flags, well that’s a problem. The offensive line is key this week. Someone has to play aggressive and nasty on that line. Run the ball Houston!

Defensive Game Plan

Jared Goff is playing lights out this year. He’s a real gamer under center. But, he can be rattled. Hitting him hard and often will knock him out of rhythm. Todd Gurley II has finally showed up to the dance. Rushing and pass catching from the backfield has made him a legitimate threat this year. The defense has to play fast and physical. The corners have to play a bump and run style coverage because of the type of offense they are facing this week. The Rams offense is a timed offense and players are expected to be in certain areas of the field to make plays. Disrupt the offense Houston and you can get a big win this week.

Prediction

Houston is slated to lose this game in a big way! I suggest that everyone on the Texans offense and defense play lights out this week. Believe it or not, I’m taking Houston by 3!

Final Score

Houston 27 – Los Angeles 24